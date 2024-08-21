It's over! Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

Another Hollywood marriage bites the dust! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second-chance romance is over.

The 'Ain't Your Mama' singer officially filed for divorce on Tuesday. Rumours have been swirling for months that the A-list couple has gone their separate ways.

They haven't been spotted together in weeks, and Ben even missed her 'Bridgerton'-themed 55th birthday celebrations in the Hamptons last month.

According to PEOPLE, Jennifer listed April 26 as their date of separation. She reportedly also made the divorce filing without a lawyer.

"She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been," a source told the publication.

Ben has three children - Violet, Seraphina (who now uses the name Fin, and the pronouns "they/them"), and Samuel - with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer has two children, twins Max and Emme. The blended family have often been seen together attending parent meetings and school events.

E! News reports that Jennifer, whose net-worth was estimated at $150-million in 2020, is not requesting spousal support. However, several reports suggest that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they got married.