It's over! Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
After months of speculation, J. Lo has confirmed the end of her marriage to her fourth husband, Ben...
After months of speculation, J. Lo has confirmed the end of her marriage to her fourth husband, Ben...
Another Hollywood marriage bites the dust! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second-chance romance is over.
The 'Ain't Your Mama' singer officially filed for divorce on Tuesday. Rumours have been swirling for months that the A-list couple has gone their separate ways.
They haven't been spotted together in weeks, and Ben even missed her 'Bridgerton'-themed 55th birthday celebrations in the Hamptons last month.
According to PEOPLE, Jennifer listed April 26 as their date of separation. She reportedly also made the divorce filing without a lawyer.
"She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been," a source told the publication.
Ben has three children - Violet, Seraphina (who now uses the name Fin, and the pronouns "they/them"), and Samuel - with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Jennifer has two children, twins Max and Emme. The blended family have often been seen together attending parent meetings and school events.
E! News reports that Jennifer, whose net-worth was estimated at $150-million in 2020, is not requesting spousal support. However, several reports suggest that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they got married.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
How many times has Jennifer Lopez been married?
Jennifer and Ben first got engaged in 2002. The engagement was called off in 2004. Bennifer, as the couple is nicknamed, rekindled their romance in 2021, shortly after she ended her engagement with retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez.
They tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 and then hosted another intimate wedding for close family and friends.
The wedding marked Jennifer's fourth marriage. She has previously been married to singer Marc Anthony, who is the father of her two children. They got married in 2004 and called it quits in 2011. Their divorce was finalised in 2014.
Jennifer also married dancer Cris Judd in 2001. Her first marriage in 1997 was with actor and producer Ojani Noa.
J.Lo released her ninth studio album, 'This Is Me... Now', in February 2024. It was the follow-up to her 2002 album, 'This is Me... Then.'
Both albums featured songs dedicated to Ben. Jennifer described finding each other again as their second chance at true love.
"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," she told People in 2022.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image credit: Instagram/@chrisappleton1, On The JLO newsletter
Show's Stories
-
SA content creator on his takeaways: "It's raw bro! You can see the veins!"
What would you do if you were unhappy with your takeout?Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Mzansi reacts to video of a woman who struggles to open her car boot
No one is born knowing everything, remember that the next time you see s...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago