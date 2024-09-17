Cardi B shares advice and her journey with postpartum depression

Cardi B says her postpartum depression is a "little different" after baby number three...

American rapper Cardi B has shared some encouraging words for new moms going through postpartum depression. The 'WAP' hitmaker welcomed her third child on September 7. She shared news of her baby's arrival a few days ago. "The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖💖," she captioned a collection of pictures of herself in the hospital with her newborn. The images included a picture of her two older children, Kultute and Wave, meeting their baby sister. Cardi B's sister, Hennessy Carolina, was also pictured, as was the rapper's estranged husband, Offset. The 31-year-old shocked her fans in August when she confirmed she was expecting her third child shortly after filing for divorce. "With every ending comes a new beginning! " she wrote at the time.

The demise of her marriage no doubt affected her mental health, especially when she was just weeks away from giving birth. Cardi B took to X (Twitter) to open up about postpartum depression. "This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two…," she wrote. The 'Bodak Yellow' star also shared advice on how she deals with postpartum. "I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes, to avoid postpartum depression, you gotta keep your mind busy, and for me, that’s work and staying active." Cardi B made the remarks in response to a thread an X user shared about her working out soon after giving birth. "It’s barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane," the user wrote. Cardi did not take kindly to the comment. "You know what’s funny? Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant, but now y'all fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure? Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else? So yeah I’m taking this personal but it's FOR ME because either way, y’all are gonna have something to say." The X user responded to her post, saying she didn't mean any offence. "I genuinely didn’t mean any harm and the tweet was never an indictment on you but rather society’s expectations of women and 'snap back' culture. The reply to the [original post] honestly shows that there was no malicious intent. But I hope you and baby are well. I’m a big fan."

Are you suffering from depression? You can contact the following organisations for support: Suicide Crisis Line: 0800 567 567. Cipla Mental Health Line: 0800 4567 789 or WhatsApp 076 88 22 775. Destiny Helpline for Youth & Students: 0800 41 42 43. ADHD Helpline: 0800 55 44 33. Department of Social Development Substance Abuse Line 24hr helpline: 0800 12 13 14 or SMS 32312.

