Cardi B confirms third pregnancy shortly after filing for divorce

Cardi B has announced that she is expecting her third child, reportedly with soon-to-be ex-husband Offset.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper penned a heartwarming letter to her unborn child on Instagram.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!" she wrote.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, says her baby reminded her that she can have it all.

"You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"



