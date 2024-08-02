Cardi B confirms third pregnancy shortly after filing for divorce
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
"With every ending comes a new beginning" - Cardi B is closing one chapter in her life while another one starts...
Cardi B has announced that she is expecting her third child, reportedly with soon-to-be ex-husband Offset.
The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper penned a heartwarming letter to her unborn child on Instagram.
"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!" she wrote.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, says her baby reminded her that she can have it all.
"You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"
Cardi B shared her baby news one day after filing for divorce from Offset. Rumours have been swirling for months that the couple's marriage is on the rocks.
Several reports claimed that Offset's roaming eye was causing problems in the relationship. Just last week, he was pictured with a woman at a casino.
He denied being unfaithful. "Shawty ain't my shawty... I'm at a public place gambling at a casino with a married eight-month pregnant woman," Offset said on Instagram Live.
The Migos rapper has been accused of cheating on several occasions in the past. However, the couple appeared to be working on their marriage. They were spotted walking hand in hand while celebrating their daughter Kulture's birthday at Disneyland Paris in June.
Cardi B's team denies cheating is behind the decision to split.
"It’s not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming," a rep told People magazine.
According to Page Six, the couple have just grown apart. "That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do.”
Cardi B reportedly wants primary custody of their two children, Kulture and Wave.
It's not the first time she has filed for divorce from Offset. She filed papers in 2020, but did not go through with the divorce. This time, however, sources say she is done.
Main image credit: Instagram/@iamcardib
