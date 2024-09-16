Ridge Forrester, long time no see! Fans gush over Ronn Moss

Fans of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' were pleasantly surprised recently when Ronn Moss, who played Ridge Forrester, popped up on their Instagram 'explore' page.

Ronn, who is now 72 years old, had scores of soapie fans drooling over his handsome looks in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.

His love triangle with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly) and Taylor Forrester (Hunter Tylo) had us glued to our screens. Who would he choose - this time?

Add Rigde's overprotective mother, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), and viewers were left clutching their pearls - or rolling with laughter - after every episode.

The soapie was popular outside of America, including South Africa.

Ronn's fans still love him. So much so that when the actor recently shared an important PSA, all they cared about was taking a trip down memory lane.

The soapie star warned his followers against fake accounts that were popping up, especially on Facebook. The fake pages were asking people for money while pretending to be him.

"It’s been brought to my attention from many of you that there are many fake Facebook pages on me. So I wanted to make this video post to explain why. Please note I would never ask my fans for money so any of these fake accounts doing this IS NOT ME. This AI crap is getting out of control," he captioned a video of himself explaining what was happening.

Ronn stressed that he would never ask his fans for money. Noted, Ronn, but let's talk about you, Mr Silver Fox.

The comments section was flooded with remarks from his South African fans, including Boity Thulo. "Bathong Malome Ridge!!! 🤩" Boity wrote.

Another SA fan commented: "Haven’t seen you in forever, aging fine ❤️." A third wrote: "Haibo uRidge bakithi 😍"

Many fans also reminisced about the good old days.

"Take me back to ‘Days of our Lives’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ please. Ahhhh beautiful memories. While gogo is cooking and we busy with homework, aunts are watching and we have our eyes wide open too. Thank you 🙏🏿 for your legendary legacy," 'Skeem Saam' actress Innocent Chipa Sadiki wrote.