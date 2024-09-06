New album title alert - The Weeknd reveals the name of his next album
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The Weeknd has revealed the name of the final album in his 'After Hours/Dawn FM' trilogy...
Canadian singer The Weeknd made an important announcement this week about his next big project. He released the title of his new album.
The album is the final project in his 'After Hours/Dawn FM' trilogy.
'After Hours' was released in March 2020 and produced hits such as 'Blinding Lights' and 'Save Your Tears'. His follow-up album, 'Dawn FM,' dropped in January 2022. Some of the album's singles included 'Take My Breath', 'Out of Time', and 'Less Than Zero'.
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has decided to name the next album, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'. The 34-year-old revealed the title in a video teaser shared on Instagram.
"This album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment," a press release about the album announcement read.
'Hurry Up Tomorrow' does not have a release date just yet.
The singer's fans are eagerly waiting to see what songs he releases next.
Earlier this year, his 'Blinding Lights' became the first song to reach four-billion streams on Spotify. He is also the first musician to reach 100 million monthly streams on the music platform.
He is one of only three artists who have achieved this feat. Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have also recorded 100-million monthly listeners.
Billie overtook The Weeknd in August as the most-streamed monthly artist on Spotify.
