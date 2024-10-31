The Weeknd releases "creepy" music video for Halloween

The Weeknd's latest music video is causing a stir online. The 34-year-old released his new song, 'São Paulo' featuring Brazilian singer Anitta, on October 30.

While the song is already receiving rave reviews, The Weeknd's fans are less sure about its accompanying "creepy" music video. With the video dropping one day before Halloween, it looks like the 'How Do I Make Your Love Me?' hitmaker decided to go with eerie visuals.

The music video shows a pregnant Anitta walking the streets. Her bare belly looks odd and appears to grow human lips. It starts to sing to The Weeknd's parts. He is nowhere to be seen in the footage.

French-born artist Freeka directed São Paulo. He says it was "absolutely the best to work on this" with Anitta.

A few days before the video's release, Anitta shared a picture of an ultrasound showing a "devilish"-looking baby. "Isn't he beautiful?" she captioned the image.

The Weeknd commented: "Wow! He looks beautiful."