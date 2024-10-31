The Weeknd releases "creepy" music video for Halloween

The Weeknd releases "creepy" music video just in time for Halloween
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
"My ears were ready, but my eyes were not." The Weeknd's fans react to "nightmarish" music video...
The Weeknd's latest music video is causing a stir online. The 34-year-old released his new song, 'São Paulo' featuring Brazilian singer Anitta, on October 30.
While the song is already receiving rave reviews, The Weeknd's fans are less sure about its accompanying "creepy" music video. With the video dropping one day before Halloween, it looks like the 'How Do I Make Your Love Me?' hitmaker decided to go with eerie visuals.
The music video shows a pregnant Anitta walking the streets. Her bare belly looks odd and appears to grow human lips. It starts to sing to The Weeknd's parts. He is nowhere to be seen in the footage.
French-born artist Freeka directed São Paulo. He says it was "absolutely the best to work on this" with Anitta.
A few days before the video's release, Anitta shared a picture of an ultrasound showing a "devilish"-looking baby. "Isn't he beautiful?" she captioned the image.
The Weeknd commented: "Wow! He looks beautiful."
The Weeknd Wake Up Tomorrow Album
There has been mixed reactions to the video online. While some described it as a work of art, others found it weird.
"My ears were ready, but my eyes were not," one person wrote on YouTube. An Instagram user wrote: "Bestie this is scary but [the] song is sooooooooo good."
Anitta described Freeka's concept as "genius", and many agreed.
"Great video! Bizarre, uncomfortable and totally unexpected. And on top of all that, causing all this debate among people about what they just watched. Good art is like that!"
As freakish as the video seems, his music label says the "bizarre and haunting imagery amplifies another bold visual chapter for The Weeknd".
'São Paulo' is the third single from The Weeknd's upcoming album, 'Wake Up Tomorrow'. The album's release date has not yet been revealed.
Watch The Weeknd's 'São Paulo' music video below.
Main image credit: YouTube/ The Weeknd
