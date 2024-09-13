The Weeknd releases 'Dancing in the Flames' music video

The Weeknd's new music video, 'Dancing in the Flames', was shot entirely on an iPhone 16 Pro. The song is the first single released from his new album, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'.

Director of Photography Erik Henriksson shot the music video. He also worked with The Weeknd on 'Heartless' and 'Party Monster'.

Anton Tammi, who directed the singer's award-winning 'Blinding Lights' music video, has helmed his latest project.



The Weeknd's 'Dancing in the Flames' music video starts with him cruising down the road in a red convertible.

"Traffic dies while we are racing home / Melted lights cover the open road / I hope we make it, 'cause I've been chasing / Another odyssey/ I can't wait to see your face/ Crash when we're switching lanes/ My love's beyond the pain/ But if I miss the brake/ We're dancing in the flames/ It's indescribable" he sings.

The singer's fans are already describing it as the song of the year. "I’m emotional and crying," one fan wrote.