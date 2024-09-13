The Weeknd releases 'Dancing in the Flames' music video
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
This era will be the most beautiful ending! The Weeknd is ready for the third and final chapter of his 'After Hours/Dawn FM' trilogy...
This era will be the most beautiful ending! The Weeknd is ready for the third and final chapter of his 'After Hours/Dawn FM' trilogy...
The Weeknd's new music video, 'Dancing in the Flames', was shot entirely on an iPhone 16 Pro. The song is the first single released from his new album, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'.
Director of Photography Erik Henriksson shot the music video. He also worked with The Weeknd on 'Heartless' and 'Party Monster'.
Anton Tammi, who directed the singer's award-winning 'Blinding Lights' music video, has helmed his latest project.
The Weeknd's 'Dancing in the Flames' music video starts with him cruising down the road in a red convertible.
"Traffic dies while we are racing home / Melted lights cover the open road / I hope we make it, 'cause I've been chasing / Another odyssey/ I can't wait to see your face/ Crash when we're switching lanes/ My love's beyond the pain/ But if I miss the brake/ We're dancing in the flames/ It's indescribable" he sings.
The singer's fans are already describing it as the song of the year. "I’m emotional and crying," one fan wrote.
Hurry Up Tomorrow
'Hurry Up Tomorrow' is his sixth studio album and third in the 'After Hours/Dawn FM' album trilogy.
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, announced his new album title earlier this month. He also released the album's cover for the first time.
"This album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment," the 34-year-old said.
His fans in Brazil heard the album's lead single for the first time during a concert on September 7. The song was officially released on Friday, September 13.
'Hurry Up Tomorrow' does not have a release date as yet. It is, however, available for pre-order. "This era will be the most beautiful ending," one fan wrote on YouTube.
Another YouTuber wrote: "The fact that The Weeknd keeps evolving but still never loses his touch is unreal. This album is going to be next level!"
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Watch the music video for 'Dancing in the Flames' below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image credit: YouTube/The Weeknd
Show's Stories
-
VIDEO: "Will you merry me?"
A cute proposal is the one that has kinks in it... this time it was a 't...Stacey & J Sbu a minute ago
-
VIDEO: The literal meaning of moving house
"When they say bring proof of residence"...Danny Guselli 53 minutes ago