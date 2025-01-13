Grammy ceremony could be postponed due to LA fires

While the 2025 Grammys are just weeks away, several reports suggest they may be postponed due to the devastating wildfires that have ravaged large parts of Los Angeles.

The prestigious music ceremony was set to be held at Crypto.com Arena in LA on Sunday, February 2. The fires have killed at least 24 people with over a dozen more missing.

As of Sunday, January 12, the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires were still active. Losses and damages are expected to cost more than $135 billion (about R2.57 trillion).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several sources confirmed that talks are currently underway to determine whether the show must go on.

One source says a postponement is "highly likely". Beyoncé is leading this year's Grammy nods with her country-inspired album, 'Cowboy Carter', bagging 11 nominations.

Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Kendrick Lamar each received seven nominations. Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter were recognised in six categories.

Grammy officials will reportedly monitor what happens in the coming days before making a final decision. The Recording Academy released a statement last week expressing shock and sadness over the destruction caused by the fires.

"Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. To support music professionals affected by this crisis, the Recording Academy and @MusiCares have pledged $1 million through the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort," the statement read.