Tyla scores second Billboard Hot 100 hit

South African singer Tyla proves once again that she is not a one-hit wonder.

The 22-year-old just has secured her second song on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. 'Push 2 Start', released late last year, features on the chart for the first time, debuting at #88.

The song featured on the deluxe version of her debut album, 'TYLA'.

Tyla earned her first single on the chart in 2023. Her smash hit 'Water' charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2023.

It entered the chart at #67 and peaked in the top 10. Tyla became the youngest South African musician to feature on the chart. She was also the first solo artist to claim a spot on the chart since Hugh Masekela's 'Grazing in the Grass' 55 years earlier.

"I'm a South African girl born and raised in Johannesburg. This is crazy," she said in reaction to the news.

'Water' made history on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs chart. It became the first solo song in the chart's history to spend an entire year at #1 on the chart. 'Water' spent 52 weeks at the top of the charts.

'Push 2 Start' is also making history. It is currently spending its sixth week at #1 on the Afrobeats chart.