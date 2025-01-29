Tyla scores second Billboard Hot 100 hit
Updated | By Music Reporter
More than one year after earning her first Billboard Hot 100 song with 'Water', Tyla is steaming up the chart with another hit.
South African singer Tyla proves once again that she is not a one-hit wonder.
The 22-year-old just has secured her second song on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. 'Push 2 Start', released late last year, features on the chart for the first time, debuting at #88.
The song featured on the deluxe version of her debut album, 'TYLA'.
Tyla earned her first single on the chart in 2023. Her smash hit 'Water' charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2023.
It entered the chart at #67 and peaked in the top 10. Tyla became the youngest South African musician to feature on the chart. She was also the first solo artist to claim a spot on the chart since Hugh Masekela's 'Grazing in the Grass' 55 years earlier.
"I'm a South African girl born and raised in Johannesburg. This is crazy," she said in reaction to the news.
'Water' made history on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs chart. It became the first solo song in the chart's history to spend an entire year at #1 on the chart. 'Water' spent 52 weeks at the top of the charts.
'Push 2 Start' is also making history. It is currently spending its sixth week at #1 on the Afrobeats chart.
“PUSH 2 START” by Tyla officially debuts at #88 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.— Tyla Charts (@chartstyla) January 27, 2025
It becomes her second solo entry. pic.twitter.com/sGp5n4lj0D
Since 'Water' took the world by storm, Tyla has released several hit songs, including 'Truth or Dare', 'ART', and 'Shake Ah' featuring Tony Duardo, Optimist ZA and Ez Maestro.
Her single 'Jump' featuring Skillibeng and Gunna featured on Barack Obama's 2024 summer playlist.
The song also featured on Obama's 'Favourite Music of 2024' list.
Tyla looks set to have another history-making year in 2025. She will perform at California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.
In June, she will also feature at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York.
Main image credit: Instagram/@tyla
