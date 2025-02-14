Tyla releases 'Push 2 Start' remix featuring Sean Paul
Updated | By Music Reporter
We all grew up listening to Sean Paul and now Tyla is taking us back to the 2000s with their hot new collaboration.
South African singer Tyla means business in 2025. She just announced a new collaboration with Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul.
Yes, Tyla and the man who gave us hits like 'Baby Boy' featuring Beyoncé, are teaming up.
Paul is featured on a remix of Tyla's song, 'Push 2 Start'.
"DUTTY YEHHH @duttypaul OUT NOW!!!" Tyla captioned a picture of the single's cover art.
The 22-year-old released 'Push 2 Start' in October last year, and it quickly climbed up the charts in America, reaching number one on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs.
It also made it on Billboard's Hot 100, earning the 'Water' hitmaker her second hit on the main songs chart.
The remix is likely to give the track a major boost on charts around the world.
Fans are already raving about the remix.
"Oh, you had better give us early 2000s pop diva down! I feel so nostalgic. It’s just reminding me of a young Beyoncé with Sean Paul on Baby Boy. Obviously done in a very different and modern way and so so stunning! Very much the correct recipe for global superstardom! TYLA THE WOMAN YOU ARE!" one woman wrote on Instagram.
Another fan commented: "Tyla bringing back 2000s pop diva vibes. We LOVE."
Some say the song reminds them of the old Paul. "Sean Paul voice will always be the best intro to a remix."
Word on the street is that Tyla could release another 'Push 2 Start' remix, just like she did with 'Water'.
In 2023, she released two remixes of her Grammy Award-winning song. One remix featured Travis Scott and the other Marshmello.
Tyla and Cardi B were also spotted hanging out at a Super Bowl afterparty. They danced and took pictures together.
Could Cardi B and Tyla be cooking up something special in the studio?
Watch this space...
Cardi B x Tyla ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qfyygUZgKj— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) February 11, 2025
Listen to Tyla's 'Push 2 Start' remix with Sean Paul below.
Main image credit: Instagram/@tyla ('Push 2 Start' remix cover art)
