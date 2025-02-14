Tyla releases 'Push 2 Start' remix featuring Sean Paul

South African singer Tyla means business in 2025. She just announced a new collaboration with Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul.

Yes, Tyla and the man who gave us hits like 'Baby Boy' featuring Beyoncé, are teaming up.

Paul is featured on a remix of Tyla's song, 'Push 2 Start'.

"DUTTY YEHHH @duttypaul OUT NOW!!!" Tyla captioned a picture of the single's cover art.

The 22-year-old released 'Push 2 Start' in October last year, and it quickly climbed up the charts in America, reaching number one on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs.

It also made it on Billboard's Hot 100, earning the 'Water' hitmaker her second hit on the main songs chart.

The remix is likely to give the track a major boost on charts around the world.