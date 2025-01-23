Carol Ofori recalls her fun night out at the Tyla concert

Carol Ofori started 2025 on a high note by sticking to one of her New Year's resolutions – more music concerts. She was determined that this year would be filled with live music experiences, and she wasted no time delivering on that promise.

Earlier in January, Carol shared that she'd be going to see Tyla's live concert. She and her girls went to the concert last weekend and from the looks of it, they had a blast.

"I think the best part of the concert was just the energy of the crowd, like, the crowd was insane. I was in the Golden Circle area, and the energy and excitement from the crowd were just palatable. We really had a good time, the crowd was excited and I think, of course, the highlight is her performing Water at the end, that was just, like, awesome," said Carol.