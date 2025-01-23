 Carol Ofori recalls her fun night out at the Tyla concert
Carol Ofori recalls her fun night out at the Tyla concert

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

" I think the best part of the concert was just the energy of the crowd..." – Carol Ofori

Carol Ofori with her sister and friend at the Tyla concert
Carol Ofori with her sister and friend at the Tyla concert/Supplied

Carol Ofori started 2025 on a high note by sticking to one of her New Year's resolutions – more music concerts. She was determined that this year would be filled with live music experiences, and she wasted no time delivering on that promise.

Earlier in January, Carol shared that she'd be going to see Tyla's live concert. She and her girls went to the concert last weekend and from the looks of it, they had a blast. 

"I think the best part of the concert was just the energy of the crowd, like, the crowd was insane. I was in the Golden Circle area, and the energy and excitement from the crowd were just palatable. We really had a good time, the crowd was excited and I think, of course, the highlight is her performing Water at the end, that was just, like, awesome," said Carol.

Watch some moments from Carol's night out watching Tyla live – courtesy of Instagram

Videos circulated showing someone throwing a bra onto the stage, and Carol confirmed this, adding that Tyla picked it up and danced with it. 

Carol also praised the dancing during the concert, sharing that the highlight of the night was Tyla dancing in the water to her hit song, 'Water'.

In addition to the performance, Carol commended the smooth organisation of the event; getting in and out was easy.

"It was a really beautiful day, and Tyla truly brought the house down," she said.

Image Supplied 

