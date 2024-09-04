 VIDEO: Tyla releases 'Breathe Me' visuals shot in Japan
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

Okay, but is he your man? Tyla's new music video features the same man from her 'Truth or Dare' visuals and her fans have questions...

Tyla walking down the streets of Osaka Japan
Singer Tyla/ YouTube ('Breathe Me' music video)

Grammy Award-winner Tyla has released the official music video for her new song, 'Breathe Me'. The 22-year-old shot the video during a trip to Osaka, Japan. 

'Breathe Me' is track six on the South African singer's debut studio album, 'TYLA'. The song's visuals pick up where Tyla left off in her 'Truth or Dare' music video

It features the same love interest from the video, leading fans to believe that he is her real-life boyfriend. 

"Ok, but is he your man? 3 videos now," one of Tyla's Instagram followers commented. 

Scores of people also left hilarious remarks in the comments section of a clip Tyla shared from the music video. "Please respect my privacy at this difficult time," one person teased. 

Another user commented: "On my way to football practice… do you know how bad this is gonna affect me. I might get kicked off the team."

A third person wrote: "Tyla just broke about a million hearts."

'Breathe Me' garnered 250,000 views on YouTube in less than eight hours. Music and film director Nabil Elderkin was behind the camera for the project. He also directed Tyla's 'ART', 'JUMP', and 'Truth or Dare' music videos. 

"Thank you for choosing the video from your time in Japan," one of Tyla's fans wrote on YouTube.  Many were also mesmerised by the chemistry between Tyla and her love interest. 

"Nothing I love more than seeing two fine people together. Their chemistry is too cute. I can tell he's a little shy and Tyla absolutely is not," one user commented. 

Tyla is set to appear at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The ceremony is taking place next week on Wednesday, September 11, at the UBS Arena in New York City

Tyla is up for three awards on the night - 'Best New Artist', Best Afrobeats', and 'Best R&B'. 

Visit mtv.com to vote for Tyla. You can vote for each category 10 times every day until Friday, September 6:

  1. Best New Artist
  2. Best Afrobeats
  3. Best R&B

Watch Tyla's music video for 'Breathe Me' below:

Main image credit: YouTube/ Tyla

