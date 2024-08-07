Tyla bags three 2024 MTV VMAs nominations
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Tyla is up for 'Best New Artist' at the 2024 MTV VMAs taking place in New York City next month...
Tyla is up for 'Best New Artist' at the 2024 MTV VMAs taking place in New York City next month...
Singer Tyla is eyeing another top music award for her mantelpiece.
The 22-year-old is among the nominees for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The nominees were announced on Tuesday.
Taylor Swift leads the pack with 10 nominations, followed by Post Malone with nine. Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and Eminem received nods in six categories.
Tyla is up for 'Best New Artist'. She is up against Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims.
Her smash hit, 'Water', is also nominated in the 'Best R&B' category. Tyla faces stiff competition from SZA's 'Snooze', Victoria Monét's 'On My Mama', and 'Lifeline' by Alicia Keys.
Muni Long's 'Made for Me' and Usher's 'Good Good' featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage complete the category's nominees.
The South African singer received a third and final nomination for 'Best Afrobeats'. Nigerian superstars Burna Boy ('City Boys'), Davido ('Sensational' with Chris Brown and Lojay), Tems ('Love Me JeJe'), and Ayra Starr ('Last Heartbreak Song' ft. Giveon) have also been nominated.
The awards ceremony will take place at the UBS Arena in New York City on September 11.
Check out the full nominations and VOTE for Tyla here: 2024 MTV VMAs nominations.
ALSO READ: South Korean singer Somin nails Tyla's 'Truth or Dare'
Tyla Awards
Tyla has been on a winning streak since bursting onto the international music scene in 2023 with her song 'Water'. She won her first-ever Grammy earlier this year.
The 'Truth or Dare' singer won in the 'Best African Music Performance' category.
Tyla also won 'Best New Artist' at the 2024 BET Awards in June and came out tops in the 'Best International Act (Africa)' category.
Her other notable wins include 'Best Female Artist' at the African Entertainment Awards USA and 'Best International Act' at the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards.
Tyla was also named 'Most Stylish Performing Artist' at the South African Style Awards. Her sister, Sydney Seethal, accepted the award on her behalf.
Tyla, who released her debut self-titled album in March, is just getting started.
"When I was younger, I always wanted to see a South African girl doing the things that I wanted to do. So I really would like to give that [example] to not only South African girls, but all African girls, and all girls everywhere—just to show that no matter where you’re from, it is possible," she told V magazine in July.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/@tyla
Show's Stories
-
Expat shares how he rented an old man in Japan
A service in Japan allows people to rent an old man for companionship; y...Stacey & J Sbu 28 minutes ago
-
Three people on SA roads who are making people smile
We could all learn something from these guys; a road worker and two traf...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago