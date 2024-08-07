Tyla bags three 2024 MTV VMAs nominations

Singer Tyla is eyeing another top music award for her mantelpiece.

The 22-year-old is among the nominees for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The nominees were announced on Tuesday.

Taylor Swift leads the pack with 10 nominations, followed by Post Malone with nine. Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and Eminem received nods in six categories.

Tyla is up for 'Best New Artist'. She is up against Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims.

Her smash hit, 'Water', is also nominated in the 'Best R&B' category. Tyla faces stiff competition from SZA's 'Snooze', Victoria Monét's 'On My Mama', and 'Lifeline' by Alicia Keys.

Muni Long's 'Made for Me' and Usher's 'Good Good' featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage complete the category's nominees.

The South African singer received a third and final nomination for 'Best Afrobeats'. Nigerian superstars Burna Boy ('City Boys'), Davido ('Sensational' with Chris Brown and Lojay), Tems ('Love Me JeJe'), and Ayra Starr ('Last Heartbreak Song' ft. Giveon) have also been nominated.

The awards ceremony will take place at the UBS Arena in New York City on September 11.

Check out the full nominations and VOTE for Tyla here: 2024 MTV VMAs nominations.

ALSO READ: South Korean singer Somin nails Tyla's 'Truth or Dare'