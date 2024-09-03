'Neva Play': Megan Thee Stallion teases new song with BTS star RM

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has another collaboration on the way. This time, she's teaming up with BTS member RM.

Megan took to Instagram to announce that their new song, 'Neva Play', will be released on Friday, September 6. She also shared a picture of the single's cover art.

The animated cover shows a blue-haired Megan fanning herself with money.

"NEVA PLAY WITH RM OUT FRIDAY HOTTIES X ARMY 🔥💸 #MEGJOON. Ps. This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before," she said.

Megan and RM's fans are already hyped up.

"Get ready because the father of K-POP and the mother of HIPHOP have come together to watch the world burn," one fan wrote on Instagram.

Another fan commented: "They are coming to serve. I CAN'T WAIT."

It's not the first time Megan and BTS's paths have crossed in the music world.

Megan was featured on the 2021 remix of the South Korean boy band's smash hit, 'Butter'.