'Neva Play': Megan Thee Stallion teases new song with BTS star RM
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Megan Thee Stallion says her latest single features one of her favourite RM verses...
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has another collaboration on the way. This time, she's teaming up with BTS member RM.
Megan took to Instagram to announce that their new song, 'Neva Play', will be released on Friday, September 6. She also shared a picture of the single's cover art.
The animated cover shows a blue-haired Megan fanning herself with money.
"NEVA PLAY WITH RM OUT FRIDAY HOTTIES X ARMY 🔥💸 #MEGJOON. Ps. This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before," she said.
Megan and RM's fans are already hyped up.
"Get ready because the father of K-POP and the mother of HIPHOP have come together to watch the world burn," one fan wrote on Instagram.
Another fan commented: "They are coming to serve. I CAN'T WAIT."
It's not the first time Megan and BTS's paths have crossed in the music world.
Megan was featured on the 2021 remix of the South Korean boy band's smash hit, 'Butter'.
Megan Thee Stallion Collaborations
Megan and RM's new song is hot on the heels of another collaboration the American rapper released in 2024.
The 29-year-old joined forces with Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba in July to release 'Mamushi'. The song features the famous lyrics, 'Okane kasegu orera wa sutā / Okane kasegu watashi wa sutā."
The song's music video was released on August 10. It has amassed over 27-million views on YouTube is just three weeks.
'Mamushi' is nominated for 'Best Trending Video' at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). It is up against Beyoncé's 'Texas Hold 'Em', Camila Cabello and Playboi Carti's 'I Luv It', Chappell Roan's 'Hot to Go', Charli XCX's 'Apple' and Tinashe's 'Nasty'.
The MTV VMAs are taking place in New York City on September 10.
