Tyla pranks her mother: 'I think I'm pregnant'

Tyla pulled the ultimate prank on her mother during a recent interview with Elle magazine. The publication convinced the 22-year-old South African singer to trick her mother, Sharleen Seethal, into believing she was pregnant.

However, the joke was on her because not only was her mother not shocked, but she also shared a surprising premonition.

"I'm going to call my mom, but my mom never answers the phone," Tyla said before carrying out the prank. Thankfully, her mother did pick up.

"I think I'm pregnant," Tyla told her after a brief pause. Sharleen did not seem very surprised by the news. "I'm happy," she replied.

That's when things took an interesting turn.

"I had a feeling for a long time... I swear to God. I had premonitions," Sharleen said. Tyla decided to change gears, telling her mom that she did not know who the father was.

Sharleen's reply was equally surprising: "Why? What happened? Talk to me." The 'Water' hitmaker eventually caved and said it was a prank.

Tyla also called her music video director, Nabil Elderkin, to tell him about a crazy concept she dreamed up for her next visuals.

Her manager, Colin Gayle, had to quickly think of a plan B after she told him she wanted to change the entire choreography for her show in Brazil.

Tyla also tricked her friend, British rapper Central Cee, into believing that her family were arriving in London in 15 minutes and needed a place to stay while waiting to check into their AirBnB.

Watch Tyla's crazy pranks below.