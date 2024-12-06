Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour book sells 800,000 copies
Updated | By Music Reporter
The 'But Daddy I Love Him' singer's latest book is flying off the shelves...
Taylor Swift's fans rushed to their nearest Target stores in droves to get their hands on the book, 'The Eras Tour'.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book, which was available exclusively at the retail giant, sold a whopping 814,000 in its first weekend.
The hardcover book, which retails for US$39 (R702), was released over Thanksgiving weekend. It features over 500 pictures from Taylor's history-marking 'Eras' tour.
"This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way," the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker wrote in October before the book's release.
Taylor told her 283-million Instagram followers that the 256-page book would feature exclusive pictures from the tour.
"Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night."
Taylor's 'Eras' tour kicked off in March 2023 and wraps up this Sunday, December 8, in Vancouver, Canada. As of October 2024, 'The Eras Tour' is the highest-grossing tour in history.
It has grossed nearly $2-billion (R35-billion).
The 'Errors' tour book
The success of the 'Eras' tour book was marred by some negativity. Some dubbed it the 'Errors' tour book after spotting several typos.
“When I got home, I was actually blown away by the amount of grammatical mistakes I saw. I saw so many, in fact, that I am seriously questioning if this book was even edited," a Taylor Swift fan named Emily wrote on Tiktok.
Emily says there is no denying that the book is beautiful, but the errors are distracting.
"If you're paying $40 for a book, wouldn't you expect it to not have this many errors? Wouldn't you expect pictures not to be cut off? Wouldn't you expect pictures to be crisp and clean and not blurry?" she asked.
Some of the errors fans noticed included incorrect dates and spelling errors in some of Taylor's song lyrics.
"I guess I expect more love and care to be taken into account when writing, designing and editing because I feel like this book was almost rushed, and it was very obvious that it was rushed."
Main image credit: YouTube/ Taylor Swift ('Fortnight' music video)
