Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour book sells 800,000 copies

Taylor Swift's fans rushed to their nearest Target stores in droves to get their hands on the book, 'The Eras Tour'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book, which was available exclusively at the retail giant, sold a whopping 814,000 in its first weekend.

The hardcover book, which retails for US$39 (R702), was released over Thanksgiving weekend. It features over 500 pictures from Taylor's history-marking 'Eras' tour.

"This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way," the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker wrote in October before the book's release.

Taylor told her 283-million Instagram followers that the 256-page book would feature exclusive pictures from the tour.

"Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night."

Taylor's 'Eras' tour kicked off in March 2023 and wraps up this Sunday, December 8, in Vancouver, Canada. As of October 2024, 'The Eras Tour' is the highest-grossing tour in history.

It has grossed nearly $2-billion (R35-billion).