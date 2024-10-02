'The Best Day Ever' - Pearl Jam cover Taylor Swift song

Pearl Jam's cover of Taylor Swift's song, 'The Best Day Ever', will blow your mind. The band performed a mashup of the song and their hit single, 'Last Kiss', at Ohana Fest.

Taylor released 'The Best Day Ever' in 2008 as a tribute to her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

"I'm thirteen now and don't know how my friends could be so mean /I come home cryin' and you hold me tight and grab the keys /And we drive and drive until we found a town far enough away/ And we talk and window shop 'til I've forgotten all their names," she sings on the song.

It's only fitting that Pearl Jam's lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, would bring out his 16-year-old daughter, Harper Vedder, to help him perform the mashup.

"It's been a while since we had a powerful young woman onstage with us. So, my pal Harper is going to help me out," he said before the performance.

Several clips shared on social media captured the sweet father-daughter moment.

"That was magical. Please tell me Taylor's team has shown this to her. Such adoration in Vedder's face and he's reassuring her it's OK and she's doing great. You could tell she was nervous. Vedder owned the crowd like the pro his. What a beautiful moment between daughter and papa," one person wrote on YouTube.

It's unclear if Harper has plans to follow in her dad's musical footsteps, but the band's fans think she has lots of potential.

"There's a voice there if that's the direction she wants to go in. She just has to get past those nerves. She's 16, so plenty of time. What a cool family moment."

Pearl Jam also performed some of their biggest hits, including ‘Wreckage’, ‘Mind Your Manners’, and ‘Rearviewmirror’.

Several music stars performed at the Ohana Festival at the weekend, including Sting, Alanis Morissette, and Jenny Lewis.

Watch Eddie and Harper perform 'Last Kiss' and 'The Best Day Ever' below.