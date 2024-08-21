 Taylor Swift releases 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' music video
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

This is how the magic happens! Taylor Swift is giving her fans a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes on her 'Eras Tour'...

Taylor Swift sitting on a floor
Taylor Swift/ YouTube ( 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' official music video)

Taylor Swift wrapped up the European leg of 'The Eras Tour' by sharing a new music video. 

She played 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' at her sold-out show at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday. It was then released  on YouTube, garnering over three-million views in just five hours. 

The song, which features on Taylor's record-breaking 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', is an inside look at how Taylor gets up on stage to perform for thousands of fans while dealing with personal heartbreak.  

"I can read your mind / 'She's having the time of her life' / There in her glittering prime / The lights refract sequined stars off her silhouette every night / I can show you lies," she sings on the track. 

Fans have speculated that 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' is about her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The couple broke up in April 2023 after six years of dating. 

Taylor kicked off her 'Eras Tour' one month earlier. The song's music video includes behind-the-scenes footage taken during some of her European shows. 

Taylor Swift Eras Tour 

Taylor's next stop on her 'Eras Tour' is Toronto, Canada. There are just nine shows left on the tour. 

Rumours are also rife that Taylor is about to announce the next album she will re-record. The 34-year-old has been re-recording six of her old albums to regain control of her music catalogue following a dispute with music mogul Scooter Braun.

She has already released 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', 'Red (Taylor's Version)', 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)', and '1989 (Taylor's Version)'.

Her fans anticipate that 'Reputation', dubbed Reputation TV, will be the next album she re-records. They expected her to announce it at her final London show.

There's still hope that Taylor will announce the news before the end of her 'Eras Tour'. The last show will take place in Vancouver on December 8. 

Watch this space! 

    Main image credit: YouTube/ Taylor Swift 

