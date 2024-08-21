Taylor Swift releases 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' music video
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
This is how the magic happens! Taylor Swift is giving her fans a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes on her 'Eras Tour'...
This is how the magic happens! Taylor Swift is giving her fans a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes on her 'Eras Tour'...
Taylor Swift wrapped up the European leg of 'The Eras Tour' by sharing a new music video.
She played 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' at her sold-out show at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday. It was then released on YouTube, garnering over three-million views in just five hours.
The song, which features on Taylor's record-breaking 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', is an inside look at how Taylor gets up on stage to perform for thousands of fans while dealing with personal heartbreak.
"I can read your mind / 'She's having the time of her life' / There in her glittering prime / The lights refract sequined stars off her silhouette every night / I can show you lies," she sings on the track.
Fans have speculated that 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' is about her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The couple broke up in April 2023 after six years of dating.
Taylor kicked off her 'Eras Tour' one month earlier. The song's music video includes behind-the-scenes footage taken during some of her European shows.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Taylor's next stop on her 'Eras Tour' is Toronto, Canada. There are just nine shows left on the tour.
Rumours are also rife that Taylor is about to announce the next album she will re-record. The 34-year-old has been re-recording six of her old albums to regain control of her music catalogue following a dispute with music mogul Scooter Braun.
She has already released 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', 'Red (Taylor's Version)', 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)', and '1989 (Taylor's Version)'.
Her fans anticipate that 'Reputation', dubbed Reputation TV, will be the next album she re-records. They expected her to announce it at her final London show.
There's still hope that Taylor will announce the news before the end of her 'Eras Tour'. The last show will take place in Vancouver on December 8.
Watch this space!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image credit: YouTube/ Taylor Swift
Show's Stories
-
SA content creator on his takeaways: "It's raw bro! You can see the veins!"
What would you do if you were unhappy with your takeout?Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Mzansi reacts to video of a woman who struggles to open her car boot
No one is born knowing everything, remember that the next time you see s...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago