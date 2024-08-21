Taylor Swift releases 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' music video

Taylor Swift wrapped up the European leg of 'The Eras Tour' by sharing a new music video.

She played 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' at her sold-out show at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday. It was then released on YouTube, garnering over three-million views in just five hours.



The song, which features on Taylor's record-breaking 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', is an inside look at how Taylor gets up on stage to perform for thousands of fans while dealing with personal heartbreak.

"I can read your mind / 'She's having the time of her life' / There in her glittering prime / The lights refract sequined stars off her silhouette every night / I can show you lies," she sings on the track.

Fans have speculated that 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' is about her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The couple broke up in April 2023 after six years of dating.

Taylor kicked off her 'Eras Tour' one month earlier. The song's music video includes behind-the-scenes footage taken during some of her European shows.