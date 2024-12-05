Mariah Carey's Christmas classic back on the charts in 2024

Thirty years after its release, Mariah Carey's hit song, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', is back on the charts in America.

The song, which Mariah released in 1994, is a festive season favourite. Malls, homes, and radio stations blast it as soon as December 1 hits.

It's no surprise then that the track is climbing the Billboard Hot 100. It is currently in the top 10 for the week of 7 December 2024.

Kendrick Lamar holds seven spots in the top 10, including 'Squabble Up' at #1. Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's 'Die With A Smile' also features.

The track is currently the number two song on the ECR Top 40 (Brought to you by CTM).

'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' by Shaboozey complete the top 10.

'All I Want For Christmas Is You' featured on Mariah's first holiday album, 'Merry Christmas', which was also released in 1994.

In celebration of #MerryChristmas30, Mariah released four physical singles of her hit song.

"I wanted to share a glimpse of #MerryChristmas30 with you! A homage to the original album cover, here is the cover art for two of the four new 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' physical singles," she wrote on Instagram in October.

The 55-year-old revealed in a separate post shared last week that the singles will include bonus tracks.

"Is it safe to talk about Christmas music now? My new 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singles feature some festive bonus tracks including 'Oh Santa!' with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, and 'Christmas Wrapping' with my daughter Roe."