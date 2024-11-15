Shawn Mendes drops new album - 'I hope you love it'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Shawn Mendes says his new album has been his own personal medicine...
Shawn Mendes released his long-awaited fifth studio album, 'Shawn,' on Friday, November 15, after a month-long delay.
"This album is about letting go of, and remembering who I am. It’s been my own personal medicine. I hope you love it," he wrote on Instagram.
The 12-track album was initially set to debut on October 18, but Shawn decided to push the release date back as he needed "a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life".
'Shawn' features several personal songs, including 'The Mountain'. Before performing the song at a recent show, the singer addressed speculation about his sexuality.
The 26-year-old, who has dated Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter, has been plagued by rumours about his sexuality over the years.
“Since I was really young, there’s been this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it for so long. I think it’s kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes," he told the audience.
The 'Señorita' hitmaker says the speculation felt like an intrusion of something very personal to him.
"The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. And I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times. And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that."
Shawn Mendes New Album
Shawn has already released four singles from his new album - 'Why Why Why', 'Isn't That Enough', 'Nobody Knows' and 'Heart of Gold'.
Two of the singles feature on the ECR Top 14 with Styles.
'Why Why Why' is at #12 while 'Heart of Gold', which was released on November 1, is at #15.
Main image credit: Instagram/ Shawn Mendes
