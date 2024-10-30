Shawn Mendes addresses speculation about his sexuality
Shawn Mendes talked candidly about his sexuality during a recent performance. Online users have speculated for years that the 26-year-old is gay.
However, the singer, who has dated Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter, has not addressed the rumours - until now.
“The truth is that I didn’t get to do a lot of 15-year-old things and discover parts of myself that you do at 15," he said before singing 'The Mountain'.
Shawn then addressed his sexuality.
“Since I was really young, there’s been this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it for so long. I think it’s kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes.”
The 'Nobody Knows' singer says his sexuality is something very personal to him and the speculation always felt like an intrusion.
"It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me, something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover," he added.
Shawn says writing 'The Mountain' was important to him.
"It felt like a moment where I could address it in a way that felt close to my heart. And I guess I’m just speaking freely now, because I just want to be able to be closer to everyone and just kind of be in my truth.”
Shawn concluded his speech by saying he is trying to be brave and just allow himself to feel things.
"The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. And I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times. And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that."
Main image credit: Instagram/ Shawn Mendes
