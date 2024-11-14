Okay, now! Mark Zuckerberg covers 'Get Low' with T-Pain

When Mark Zuckerberg is not busy running his billion-dollar empire, he is recreating one of the most popular songs of the 2000s to celebrate a special anniversary.

The 40-year-old teamed up with T-Pain to cover Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz’s 2003 song, 'Get Low'. The Meta boss revealed on Instagram that the song has a special meaning for him and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

"'Get Low' was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary," he wrote.

Mark decided to do something extra special for their 21-year dating anniversary in 2024.

"This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you, P."

T-Pain and Mark nicknamed their collaboration Z-Pain. Priscilla approves of their 'Get Low' cover.

"Can’t get quite as low anymore but more in love and grateful for that love than ever. Love you, MZ," she commented.

Mark included a picture from their early dating years and pictures of his sessions in studio with T-Pain.