VIDEO: Shawn Mendes releases 'Nobody Knows (Live from The Clubhouse Sessions)'

Shawn Mendes is receiving praise for the "phenomenal" live performance of his new song, 'Nobody Knows'.

The 26-year-old shared the 'Live from the Clubhouse Sessions' version of the track on YouTube this week. It was recorded during a special preview of his upcoming album, 'Shawn'.

"Earlier this summer, we invited some beautiful humans up to the studio and performed the entire album top to bottom. We had wine and candles and tears and food, and it was one of my favourite evenings of my life," he wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to the 13 of you who came and were so supportive. 'NOBODY KNOWS 'live at the clubhouse out now on my YouTube!"

Shawn's fans described the intimate recording of the song as a "masterpiece".

"Man why did the live versions always sound even better!" one fan wrote on YouTube.

Another YouTuber wrote: "It's giving Grammy

. It's giving masterpiece. It's giving Shawn [never] even left." A third person commented: "Shawn is singing from his soul and you can feel it deep inside."