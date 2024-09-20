VIDEO: Shawn Mendes releases 'Nobody Knows (Live from The Clubhouse Sessions)'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
He's back! Shawn Mendes is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album, and it just might be his most soulful project yet.
He's back! Shawn Mendes is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album, and it just might be his most soulful project yet.
Shawn Mendes is receiving praise for the "phenomenal" live performance of his new song, 'Nobody Knows'.
The 26-year-old shared the 'Live from the Clubhouse Sessions' version of the track on YouTube this week. It was recorded during a special preview of his upcoming album, 'Shawn'.
"Earlier this summer, we invited some beautiful humans up to the studio and performed the entire album top to bottom. We had wine and candles and tears and food, and it was one of my favourite evenings of my life," he wrote on Instagram.
"Thank you to the 13 of you who came and were so supportive. 'NOBODY KNOWS 'live at the clubhouse out now on my YouTube!"
Shawn's fans described the intimate recording of the song as a "masterpiece".
"Man why did the live versions always sound even better!" one fan wrote on YouTube.
Another YouTuber wrote: "It's giving Grammy
https://www.ecr.co.za/music/2024-grammys-spotlight-first-time-winners/. It's giving masterpiece. It's giving Shawn [never] even left." A third person commented: "Shawn is singing from his soul and you can feel it deep inside."
Shawn Mendes New Album
'Nobody Knows' is the third single from Shawn's new album. 'Why Why Why' - the album's lead single - and 'Isn't That Enough' were released in August.
'Shawn' is the singer's fifth studio album. The 12-track offering does not contain any guest artists.
"Music really can be medicine. Two years ago, I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift," he said on Instagram.
Shawn's self-titled album will debut on Friday, October 18.
I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me.
- Shawn Mendes
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Watch the official music video for 'Nobody Knows' below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Main image credit: Instagram/@shawnmendes
Show's Stories
-
SASKO issues fake news alert about alleged bread recall
Online resources are saying that SASKO recalled "around 180,000 loaves o...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago
-
Carol Ofori celebrates her heritage in becoming a 'Durbanite'
"Never in a million years did I think that I would land up living in Dur...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago