Shawn Mendes pushes back album release date

Shawn Mendes' fans will have to wait a little while longer to listen to his new album...

Shawn Mendes' fans will have to wait a little while longer to listen to his new album...

Shawn Mendes has decided to postpone the release date of his new self-titled album by a few weeks. His fifth studio album, 'Shawn', was initially set to debut on October 18. "Hey guys. My team and I have decided to push the album release date to November 15th. We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life," he wrote on X. The 26-year-old added: "I love you guys. Thank you for being so patient. I can’t wait to see you guys at the next few shows."

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes opens up about his mental health issues

Hey guys ♥️



My team and i have decided to push the album release date to November 15th. We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life ♥️



I love you guys thank you for being so patient, I can’t wait to see you guys at the next few shows x — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 9, 2024

Shawn has released three songs for his upcoming album, including 'Why Why Why' and 'Isn't That Enough'. The album's third release, 'Nobody Knows', received rave reviews. His fans are disappointment that they won't get to hear his new album just yet. "Okay but you know we are traumatized so maybe letting us know if everything is okay and if the FAFO schedule remains the same is a good idea, love u," one X user wrote. Another user added: "Take ur time but this is so last minute. No hate but we were literally ONE week away from the album." Shawn has already released the album's tracklist, and fans are already speculating if some of the songs are about his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello and his rumoured former flame, Sabrina Carpenter. They reportedly had a "situationship" in 2023 before Shawn reunited with Camilla. ALSO READ: Camila Cabello reveals she's "going through it lately" Sabrina's new album, 'Short n’ Sweet', allegedly features several songs about Shawn. One of those songs is 'Taste'. “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too," she sings. Sabrina told Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview that some tracks are about brief relationships. “I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had, and they affected me the most,” the pop star said.

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

At least one song on Shawn's upcoming album seems to make reference to Camila. In 'Nobody Knows', Shawn sings: "You're an amateur drunk and everyone knows it / But f*** you're the one and I live for those moments / When the bottle is open, anything can happen / Flyin' too close to the sun." The last line appears to refer to Camila's Instagram bio, which reads: "long, thick black hair turned white from flying too close to the sun." Here's a look at Shawn's full album tracklist. 1. Who Am I

2. Why Why Why

3. That's The Dream

4. Nobody Knows

5. Isn't That Enough

6. Heart of Gold

7.`Heavy

8. That'll Be The Day

9. In Between

10. The Mountain

11. Rolling' Right Along

12. Hallelujah