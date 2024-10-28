Tearful Adele fangirls over Celine Dion at Las Vegas show

English singer Adele shared a heartwarming interaction with Celine Dion at one of her recent shows in Las Vegas at the weekend.

The 36-year-old was singing 'When We Were Young' when she noticed a familiar face in the audience. She instantly burst into tears and rushed over to Celine to give her a hug.

Celine was equally emotional during their embrace. She fought back tears as she placed her hands on Adele's face.

Adele thanked the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker for attending her show.

"Give it up to Miss Celine Dion," she said as the audience burst into applause and cheers.

Celine's twins, Eddy and Nelson - who is named after South African struggle hero Nelson Mandela, comforted their mother as she continued to cry.