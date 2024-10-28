 Tearful Adele fangirls over Celine Dion at Las Vegas show
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

Adele broke down in tears when she spotted Celine Dion in the audience...

Adele and Celine Dion
Adele and Celine Dion/ Instagram (Adele, Celine Dion)

English singer Adele shared a heartwarming interaction with Celine Dion at one of her recent shows in Las Vegas at the weekend. 

The 36-year-old was singing 'When We Were Young' when she noticed a familiar face in the audience. She instantly burst into tears and rushed over to Celine to give her a hug.

Celine was equally emotional during their embrace. She fought back tears as she placed her hands on Adele's face. 

Adele thanked the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker for attending her show. 

"Give it up to Miss Celine Dion," she said as the audience burst into applause and cheers. 

Celine's twins, Eddy and Nelson - who is named after South African struggle hero Nelson Mandela, comforted their mother as she continued to cry. 

Adele Celine Dion Nelson Mandela Elton John

Celine has been keeping a relatively low profile since opening up about her health issues, which makes her appearance at Adele's show all the more special. 

The 56-year-old officially cancelled her world tour in 2023 due to stiff person syndrome. The rare neurological disorder causes muscle spasms and affects her voice. 

She made a few public appearances in 2024 and performed at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics in July.

It was her first performance since sharing her diagnosis. She underwent therapy to help rebuild her vocals.

Shortly before Adele's show, Celine was in Los Angeles for a surprise appearance at the City of Hope Gala to present an award. 

"It was my honour to share the stage with the guest of honor, Jay Marciano, and the likes of my dear friend @eltonjohn for a truly unforgettable evening. City of Hope is a phenomenal cancer research organisation and to be a part of such an inspiring night touched my heart deeply. I’m so grateful to have been invited. Together, we can make a difference," she said. 

Main image credit: Instagram/Celine Dion, Adele

