Mariah Carey's mother and sister pass away on the same day

Condolences are pouring in for Mariah Carey who lost two family members over the weekend.

The singer told Billboard that she lost her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend," Carey wrote in a statement released to Billboard.

"Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," she added.

The singer says she is grateful that she got to spend the few last days of her mother's life with her.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," Carey said.

The award-winning singer asked for privacy during the time of mourning.

"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," she said.

Mariah's mother Patricia was 87 at the time of her passing. She was a former opera singer and vocal coach of Irish-American descent, reports BBC.

Her sister was 63 years old at the time of her passing. She had reportedly been receiving hospice care before her death.

Mariah also lost her father, Alfred, in 2002 due to cancer. He was 72 years old at the time of death.