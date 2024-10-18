LISTEN: Morgan Wallen debuts 'Love Somebody'

Country singer Morgan Wallen has released a second song from his upcoming album. 'Love Somebody' premiered on Friday, October 18.

Morgan says he took a new approach lyrically and sonically with the song.

"I wanted to try something different, with what I wanted to talk about, how I wanted it to sound, and we were inspired by Latin-leaning influences. I’m really excited about this song and pumped that it is out," he said.

The 'Cowgirls' hitmaker co-wrote the track with John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv, and Ryan Vojtesak.

'I just wanna love somebody/ Who won't leave a hole in my heart/ I just wanna love somebody/ That don’t want me fallin’ apart/ And I’ll be lucky if I ever find/ A somethin' more than just a crazy night/ I just wanna love somebody' he sings.

'Love Somebody' will appear on Morgan's fourth studio album. The offering has no release date yet, but he is already in the studio working on it.

The album's lead single, 'Lies Lies Lies', was released in July. It raced up the charts around the world and was a top 10 hit in America, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, and Canada.

