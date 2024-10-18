LISTEN: Morgan Wallen debuts 'Love Somebody'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Morgan Wallen's new song is inspired by Latin-leaning influences...
Morgan Wallen's new song is inspired by Latin-leaning influences...
Country singer Morgan Wallen has released a second song from his upcoming album. 'Love Somebody' premiered on Friday, October 18.
Morgan says he took a new approach lyrically and sonically with the song.
"I wanted to try something different, with what I wanted to talk about, how I wanted it to sound, and we were inspired by Latin-leaning influences. I’m really excited about this song and pumped that it is out," he said.
The 'Cowgirls' hitmaker co-wrote the track with John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv, and Ryan Vojtesak.
'I just wanna love somebody/ Who won't leave a hole in my heart/ I just wanna love somebody/ That don’t want me fallin’ apart/ And I’ll be lucky if I ever find/ A somethin' more than just a crazy night/ I just wanna love somebody' he sings.
'Love Somebody' will appear on Morgan's fourth studio album. The offering has no release date yet, but he is already in the studio working on it.
The album's lead single, 'Lies Lies Lies', was released in July. It raced up the charts around the world and was a top 10 hit in America, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, and Canada.
Morgan currently features on four songs on the Billboard Hot 100. 'I Had Some Help', a track he recorded with Post Malone, is at #3 after peaking at #1.
'Lies Lies Lies' is at #16, 'Cowgirls' is at #20, and 'Whiskey Whiskey' with Moneybagg Yo is at #57.
Morgan recently announced that he will be starting his own music festival. The Sand in My Boots festival is set to take place in May 2025.
"Me and my team have been working on this for a while, and we're gonna be heading south to the beaches, and I'm bringing some of my friends with me. Mark your calendars for May 16th, 17th, and 18th of 2025 for the Sand in My Boots Music Festival," he said in a video shared on Instagram.
Listen to his new song, 'Love Somebody', below.
Main image credit: Supplied (Photographer/David Lehr)
