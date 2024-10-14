'Moon Music' - Coldplay's new album debuts at #1

Coldplay earned its fifth number-one album. 'Moon Music' debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart in America.

According to Billboard, the band had its biggest sales week since 2015, and the vinyl version also earned the band its best vinyl sales week in history.

"Thank you to everyone in the US who made Moon Music No. 1. Bring on summer 2025," Coldplay wrote on social media.

The album knocked Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n’ Sweet' off the top spot. Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift also remain in the top 10 after over 20 weeks on the chart with 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' and 'The Tortured Poets Department' respectively.

Coldplay's 10th studio album, 'Moon Music,' was released on October 4. The EP has three singles, including 'Feels Like I'm Falling in Love' and 'We Pray' featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, and Tini.

The 10-track album also includes collaborations with Ayra Starr and Jon Hopkins.

Coldplay has two songs on the ECR Top 40 - 'Feels Like I'm Falling In Love' at #17 and 'We Pray' at #20. Sabrina, Arya, Billie, and Taylor are also featured on the chart.

