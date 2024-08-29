Video: Post Malone hangs out with Dolly Parton

Post Malone and Dolly Parton created magic together with their collaboration on the song 'Have The Heart'.

The two recently got together for what seems like a studio photoshoot.

Malone shared a short video of the two of them chilling in what seems like a photo studio.

In the short video, Malone is wearing blue stripe pants with a blue t-shirt, while Dolly, on the other hand, looks stunning in a pair of jeans and a pink top with matching pink heels.

"You're amazing," Post can be heard saying in the video.

"I can't even believe it, my heart's beating so fast," he added.

Their song, 'Have The Heart', is the soundtrack on the video.

"Don’t have the heart to break yours @dollyparton," Malone captioned the post.

