Video: Post Malone hangs out with Dolly Parton
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Post Malone has shared a sweet video of him appreciating Dolly Parton.
Post Malone has shared a sweet video of him appreciating Dolly Parton.
Post Malone and Dolly Parton created magic together with their collaboration on the song 'Have The Heart'.
The two recently got together for what seems like a studio photoshoot.
Malone shared a short video of the two of them chilling in what seems like a photo studio.
In the short video, Malone is wearing blue stripe pants with a blue t-shirt, while Dolly, on the other hand, looks stunning in a pair of jeans and a pink top with matching pink heels.
READ: Dolly Parton releases new children's book
"You're amazing," Post can be heard saying in the video.
"I can't even believe it, my heart's beating so fast," he added.
Their song, 'Have The Heart', is the soundtrack on the video.
"Don’t have the heart to break yours @dollyparton," Malone captioned the post.
Last week, Dolly also appreciated Malone on Instagram.
She shared a video of the two of them.
"@postmalone’s always said nice things about me and I’ve always appreciated it. He’s got such a big heart. Our song “Have The Heart” from his album F-1 Trillion is out now," she announced.
Malone released his first country album, 'F-1 Trillion', on August 16.
Read more about it here.
More From Jacaranda FM
Listen to Jacaranda FM:
- 94.2
- Jacaranda FM App
- http://jacarandafm.com
- DStv 858/ OpenView 602
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of Instagram.
Show's Stories
-
Who is right here? Putch Chutney, Sambals or Pico de Gallo
You know what? We must resolve that each nation has its own unique name ...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Big summer fish on the way - KZN Report
Summer is heating up, and so is the fishing off KZN!East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago