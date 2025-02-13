Kendrick Lamar breaks Super Bowl halftime show record

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX performance will go down in the history books.

The numbers are in, and the rapper's Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans has claimed the number one spot for the most-watched halftime show.

According to Roc Nation, Lamar's performance drew 133.5 million viewers.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper's historic performance included Samuel L Jackson, SZA, Serena Williams, and Mustard.

SZA performed their hit songs, 'All the Stars' and 'Luther', while Mustard, who co-produced the rapper's latest album 'GNX', popped up for 'TV Off'.

Lamar also performed his Drake diss track 'Not Like Us'.

The 'Humble' hitmaker's music got a major boost after his Super Bowl appearance. Billboard reports a 154% increase in streams across his catalogue.

"On the day after the Super Bowl (Feb. 10), Lamar’s streaming catalog earned 70.9 million official on-demand US streams – a 153% increase from the previous Monday’s total (27.5 million on Feb. 3), according to initial reports provided by Luminate. 'Not Like Us'... experienced an even greater percentage uptick: the former No. 1 hit rose a whopping 222% in daily streams to 10.4 million on Monday," Billboard reported.

Several other songs, including 'Squabble Up', 'Luther', 'TV Off', 'Peekaboo', 'Humble', 'DNA' and 'All the Stars', also saw an increase in streams.