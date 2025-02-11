Ayra Starr drops 'All the Love' single
"No-one captures the feeling of being in love quite like Ayra Starr."
Ayra Starr has dropped her first song of 2025.
The 22-year-old released 'All the Love' on Tuesday, February 11, just in time for Valentine's Day.
"'All the Love' is about self-love. I recorded it with that in mind, and I hope this is what my fans feel when they listen to this song," she said about the single.
Starr, who has previously collaborated with musicians such as Tyla, AP Dhillon and Coldplay, pours her heart out on the track.
"I don't need nothing from you/ Your beautiful heart is muse/ I've been reckless with my choices/ Can't seem to get what the point is/ Life can be rough, can be smooth/ And not every fact is the truth/ Advancing and lay down my burdens/ Can't seem to silence the voices," she sings.
In January, Starr gave fans a sneak peek of 'All the Love', sharing a snippet of the song while playing the keyboard.
"Ayra Starr got us in feels in 2025. Let's goooooooooo," one fan commented.
The Beninese-Nigerian singer-songwriter burst onto the music scene in 2021 and has made a name for herself on charts around the world.
Barack Obama featured her song, 'Sability’, on his 2023 summer playlist. The former US president also included 'Rush' on his 2022 music playlist.
'Rush' is one of Starr's biggest songs to date. It featured on her debut album, '19 & Dangerous'. The single has been streamed more than a billion times on music streaming platforms.
Her sophomore album, 'The Year I Turned 21', cemented her place in the music industry. Released in 2024, it featured artists such as Coco Jones and Giveon.
The album received favourable reviews from music critics, with NME giving it a five-star rating.
"Starr confidently blends genres in her orbit, segueing from romantic deep cuts to emotional odes about her roots with producers like Louddaaa. She threads a collage of sounds together with an adept narrative style," the publication wrote.
"As she flirts with the idea of reckless romance (‘Lagos Love Story’), finds the strength to move on the R&B-powered duet with Giveon (‘Last Heartbreak Song’), or weaves intergenerational conversations (‘The Kids Are Alright’), each track radiates a clear vision."
The 'Commas' hitmaker shows no signs of slowing down and her fans are excited to see what she has in store for them in 2025.
