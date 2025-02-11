Ayra Starr drops 'All the Love' single

Ayra Starr has dropped her first song of 2025.

The 22-year-old released 'All the Love' on Tuesday, February 11, just in time for Valentine's Day.

"'All the Love' is about self-love. I recorded it with that in mind, and I hope this is what my fans feel when they listen to this song," she said about the single.

Starr, who has previously collaborated with musicians such as Tyla, AP Dhillon and Coldplay, pours her heart out on the track.

"I don't need nothing from you/ Your beautiful heart is muse/ I've been reckless with my choices/ Can't seem to get what the point is/ Life can be rough, can be smooth/ And not every fact is the truth/ Advancing and lay down my burdens/ Can't seem to silence the voices," she sings.



In January, Starr gave fans a sneak peek of 'All the Love', sharing a snippet of the song while playing the keyboard.

"Ayra Starr got us in feels in 2025. Let's goooooooooo," one fan commented.