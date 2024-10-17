New trend? Drake is bringing back pigtails for men
The 'Hotline Bling' rapper's latest hairstyle is inspired by an old school look made famous by Snoop Dogg. Are pigtails and bobbles making a comeback?
Drake is rocking a new hairdo, but not everyone is feeling it. The 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper shared a selfie of himself sporting two pigtails.
The slicked-back look was accessorised with blue hair bobbles. Drake's double-denim outfit also raised eyebrows. He completed the look with his famous pout, aka the duck face.
Snoop Dogg has famously worn his hair in ponytails and pigtails, but social media users don't think Drake is "gangsta enough" to pull off the look.
"Snoop made it look dope! Drizzy just looks dopey," one X user wrote. Some people questioned if Drake was going through a midlife crisis.
"Drake's midlife crisis is at an all-time high," another user wrote. A third person commented: "'Doing this at 37 is wild!"
Drake stuns in new photo. pic.twitter.com/rOzBxE2LNE— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2024
Some social media users joked that Drake has never been the same since Kendrick Lamar won their diss battle.
"Ever since Kendrick dissed him, homie been on midlife crisis," an Instagram user wrote.
Another social media user wrote: "The beef with Kendrick Lamar destroyed Drake."
However, some people have come to Drake's defence.
"Snoop Dogg wore his hair like this and all crazy hairstyles all time in his young years and everybody loved it from what I saw as a kid lol so what’s the problem with Drake rockin his hair. Y'all just hate my Drake that’s all. Leave him alone!" an X user stated.
Snoop dog wore his hair like this and all crazy hairstyles all time in his young years and everybody loved it from what I saw as a kid lol so what’s the problem with drake rockin his hair🤷🏽♀️ yall just hate my drake that’s all😒 leave him alone! pic.twitter.com/9RK6qXqiDd— Thick Grits & Pound Cake🍰🦄♏️ (@Fashionista2you) October 16, 2024
How is Drake 2 months younger than me and he's going through a midlife crisis?— Riley Writts (@RileyWritts) October 16, 2024
🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/BV4xMo3naO
Drake is known to have fun with his locks, so his new hairdo shouldn't come as a surprise to many. He previously sported several rainbow hairclips and star hair accessories.
Here's a look at some of his hairstyles through the years.
