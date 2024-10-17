New trend? Drake is bringing back pigtails for men

Drake is rocking a new hairdo, but not everyone is feeling it. The 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper shared a selfie of himself sporting two pigtails.

The slicked-back look was accessorised with blue hair bobbles. Drake's double-denim outfit also raised eyebrows. He completed the look with his famous pout, aka the duck face.

Snoop Dogg has famously worn his hair in ponytails and pigtails, but social media users don't think Drake is "gangsta enough" to pull off the look.

"Snoop made it look dope! Drizzy just looks dopey," one X user wrote. Some people questioned if Drake was going through a midlife crisis.

"Drake's midlife crisis is at an all-time high," another user wrote. A third person commented: "'Doing this at 37 is wild!"