Global Citizen Festival 2024: Blackpink's Lisa debuts ‘Moonlit Floor’

Blackpink star Lisa made her debut at the Global Citizen Festival concert in New York - and she made it a night to remember.

Lisa was one of several A-list performers at the weekend event at Central Park's Great Lawn. She treated festival-goers to a special surprise.

She premiered her new song, 'Moonlit Floor'.

The 27-year-old revealed after the show that the single will be released on October 3. She also shared a carousel of pictures from her performance.

"Thank you, everyone again for taking action to help end extreme poverty. Such an honor to be performing here. PS. I hope you’ll liked my little surprise," she wrote.