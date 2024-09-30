Global Citizen Festival 2024: Blackpink's Lisa debuts ‘Moonlit Floor’
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Lisa performed her new song, 'Moonlit Floor', for the first time at the 2024 Global Citizen Festival event...
Blackpink star Lisa made her debut at the Global Citizen Festival concert in New York - and she made it a night to remember.
Lisa was one of several A-list performers at the weekend event at Central Park's Great Lawn. She treated festival-goers to a special surprise.
She premiered her new song, 'Moonlit Floor'.
The 27-year-old revealed after the show that the single will be released on October 3. She also shared a carousel of pictures from her performance.
"Thank you, everyone again for taking action to help end extreme poverty. Such an honor to be performing here. PS. I hope you’ll liked my little surprise," she wrote.
Before her performance, Lisa chatted with South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha backstage.
Nomzamo, who is a Global Citizen ambassador, co-hosted the concert with 'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman. The pair had a fangirl moment before the interview.
"I'm officially fangirling majorly," Nomzamo squealed in excitement. Lisa told Nomzamo that she is thankful to be supporting a good cause.
"To my fans, I just want to say every little action counts."
Lisa also teased that she had something special planned for her performance.
Global Citizen Festival Performances
Other performers on the night included Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Bensen Boone, Rauw Alejandro, RAYE, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.
Doja Cat wore a South African flag-themed dress for her performance.
"We see you Queen, you have no DNA 🧬 Just RSA🇿🇦," one X (Twitter) user wrote.
Doja Cat wears a South African flag themed dress for her Global Citizen Festival performance. pic.twitter.com/OBKNTGC3r7— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 29, 2024
. @DojaCat wore the South African Flag at the Global Citizen Festival 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦— 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) September 29, 2024
We see you Queen, you have no DNA 🧬 Just RSA🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/FEko10VzA3
Watch Lisa perform her new song, 'Moonlit Floor', below:
Main image credit: YouTube/ Global Citizen
