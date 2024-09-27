'Always Come Back' - John Legend releases family-inspired music video

Grammy Award-winner John Legend has released the official music video for his latest song, 'Always Come Back'. The video is a sweet tribute to his wife and children.

The 45-year-old is married to former model Chrissy Teigen. They have four kids - Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.

John revealed the inspiration behind the song.

"Posting this as I’ve just arrived in Asia for two weeks of shows. Chrissy and I often need to travel for work, but every time we leave, we make our kids one simple promise: we'll always come back. That promise inspired this song, Always Come Back, and I’m so excited to share the official video with you," he wrote.

The EGOT winner says featuring his family in the track's animated music video just felt natural.

"Whether you're stepping out for work or traveling far away, the message is the same — no matter how far we go, we will return to the ones we love. Including my family in this video felt natural because they are the heart of this song and the inspiration for this album. I hope it resonates with you and your family and becomes a special reminder for your little ones, too."