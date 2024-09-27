'Always Come Back' - John Legend releases family-inspired music video
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Singer John Legend says whenever he leaves home to travel the world, he promises his children that he will always come back home.
Grammy Award-winner John Legend has released the official music video for his latest song, 'Always Come Back'. The video is a sweet tribute to his wife and children.
The 45-year-old is married to former model Chrissy Teigen. They have four kids - Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.
John revealed the inspiration behind the song.
"Posting this as I’ve just arrived in Asia for two weeks of shows. Chrissy and I often need to travel for work, but every time we leave, we make our kids one simple promise: we'll always come back. That promise inspired this song, Always Come Back, and I’m so excited to share the official video with you," he wrote.
The EGOT winner says featuring his family in the track's animated music video just felt natural.
"Whether you're stepping out for work or traveling far away, the message is the same — no matter how far we go, we will return to the ones we love. Including my family in this video felt natural because they are the heart of this song and the inspiration for this album. I hope it resonates with you and your family and becomes a special reminder for your little ones, too."
'Always Come Back' is featured on John's first children's album, 'My Favorite Dream', which was released on August 30. It is the 10th studio album of his career.
The song has been well-received by his fans, and has featured on several music charts.
"Parents. We have one mission. #TakeDownBabyShark," he joked.
The album's lead single, 'L-O-V-E', features backing vocals from Chrissy, Luna, and Miles.
"This album has been a true labour of love. It’s completely inspired by my wife and our babies, the family tree we’re all a part of and are continuing to grow," he said on the album's release day.
"I want our babies AND yours to find joy and inspiration and comfort from this music. I hope it helps them fall in love with music and helps them cope with all the worries and challenges they may have."
Watch the music video for John Legend's song, 'Always Come Back' below.
Main image credit: Instagram/John Legend
