Nomzamo Mbatha wins 'Best African Actress' at 2024 Septimius Awards

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha has received international recognition for her performance in 'Shaka iLembe'.

She won 'Best African Actress' at the 2024 Septimius Awards held in Tuschinski, Amsterdam, this week. Nomzamo was nominated in the category alongside fellow Mzansi actresses Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Nqobile Khumalo.

Osas Ighodaro, Uche Montana, Menna Shalabi, Fatma Nasser, and Nancy Isime were also nominated.

Nomzamo took to Instagram to celebrate her win.

"Coming back home with a little extra weight in my luggage. God’s dream for my life is pretty cool to witness. Thankful for the spirit of surrender and hard work: to trust in the journey and believe in the kept promises," she wrote.

The 34-year-old thanked the "entire cast and crew of 200 creatives" who helped bring Mzansi Magic's 'Shaka iLembe' to life.

"You make me better… and the hundreds of our background actors who help us create magic on screen…" she wrote. "Thank you to EVERY SINGLE PERSON who has watched our show @shakailembe_mzansi and encouraged us/me along the way."