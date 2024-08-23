Nomzamo Mbatha wins 'Best African Actress' at 2024 Septimius Awards
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Nomzamo Mbatha is coming back home with a little extra weight in her luggage - a gold statue!
South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha has received international recognition for her performance in 'Shaka iLembe'.
She won 'Best African Actress' at the 2024 Septimius Awards held in Tuschinski, Amsterdam, this week. Nomzamo was nominated in the category alongside fellow Mzansi actresses Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Nqobile Khumalo.
Osas Ighodaro, Uche Montana, Menna Shalabi, Fatma Nasser, and Nancy Isime were also nominated.
Nomzamo took to Instagram to celebrate her win.
"Coming back home with a little extra weight in my luggage. God’s dream for my life is pretty cool to witness. Thankful for the spirit of surrender and hard work: to trust in the journey and believe in the kept promises," she wrote.
The 34-year-old thanked the "entire cast and crew of 200 creatives" who helped bring Mzansi Magic's 'Shaka iLembe' to life.
"You make me better… and the hundreds of our background actors who help us create magic on screen…" she wrote. "Thank you to EVERY SINGLE PERSON who has watched our show @shakailembe_mzansi and encouraged us/me along the way."
Nomzamo Mbatha Awards
According to its website, the Septimius Awards has a "strong emphasis on discovering and encouraging new independent talent, supporting visionary films and bringing together all elements of film-making and storytelling, which includes fiction, non-fiction, animation, television series and scripts".
Nomzamo's win comes five months after being honoured at another awards ceremony. She won 'Best International Act for an Artist Representing South Africa' at the inaugural Cultural and Creative Industries Awards in April.
'Shaka iLembe' also won 'Outstanding TV Drama'.
"I hardly win and I am terrible at this receiving thing, so please bear with me… these are new feelings I’m feeling of sheer pride and gratitude. We often only celebrate the unit of measure that’s set by west… but there is absolutely no greater feeling than being seen and honored by your OWN PEOPLE. I am swimming in a sea of thankfulness," she wrote on Instagram after the ceremony.
Nomzamo might not win a lot but she certainly was a winner in 2024. She also picked up the Forbes Women Africa Entertainer Award in March.
"It all feels like a dream. THANK YOU FORBES! Thank you FORBES WOMAN AFRICA. I’m going to hold on to this feeling for a mighty long time," she said.
The former 'Isibaya' actress has made a name for herself both locally and internationally. She starred in 'Coming 2 America' alongside Eddie Murphy.
She also had a starring role in 'Assassin' with legendary US actor Bruce Willis.
Nomzamo has also been pictured rubbing shoulders with stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.
Main image credit: Instagram/@nomzamo_m
