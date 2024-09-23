People are going gaga over purple apples from Saskatchewan

Purple apples have gone viral on social media, and many people hope to buy the beautiful, unique fruit.

They look like something straight out of a fairy tale. The apples are a vibrant purple on the outside and inside. Snow White would gladly take a bite even if she knew it contained poison that would put her in a coma for 300 years.

A post on Instagram claimed that the purple apples are grown in Canada.

"The Purple Apple, originating from Saskatchewan, Canada, thrive in its chilly climate, boasting a flavour profile reminiscent of cinnamon and banana. Sometimes referred to as 'Canadian Grapes'.

It claims that purple apples are prized ingredients in some recipes, "particularly in the creation of purple applesauce, celebrated by indigenous Saskatchewan people."



The images and description alone are enough to make the mouths of fruit lovers worldwide water. "These look delicious," an Instagram user wrote.

Facebook users were equally mesmerised by the viral image. "I want to try one," one user wrote.

Sadly, as beautiful as the purple apples look, they are, in fact, not real. Several people from Saskatchewan took to the comments section to debunk their existence.

"Born & raised in Saskatchewan, and this is BS," one person wrote. The images were generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Some social media users slammed the creator for not stating so in the caption.

"Quit posting fake stuff as real. Just say it’s AI at the start and we’ll applaud your creativity. But AI stuff like this makes people just not trust anything online anymore."

A second person commented: "It's honestly quite scary how people just believe everything they see on the Internet Internet without doing any research. This isn't real. It's an image created from your computer. It's nothing more than a cartoon."