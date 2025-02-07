Elton John and Brandi Carlile announce new project

Who believes in angels? Elton John and Brandi Carlile do – and they're ready to tell you all about it in their new joint music project.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have recorded a new studio album together. The singers announced this week that 'Who Believes In Angels?' will be released on April via 4 Interscope Records. The album's title track premiered on Wednesday, February 6. "Can you tell we’re excited!?" John captioned a video about the announcement. The video was recorded inside a music studio. John described the album as one of his favourite projects. "It's one of the best things I have ever done, and she's ever done," the 'Hold Me Closer' singer said, pointing to Carlile. "We love you and we love it!" According to a statement, John, Carlile, and award-winning producer Andrew Watt devised the album's concept. "They set out to create a genuinely collaborative studio album between Elton and Brandi. The album would mix Elton-led songs and Brandi-led songs, with long term collaborator Bernie Taupin and Brandi both contributing lyrics, and producer and co-writer Andrew Watt acting as the producer, mediator and creative conduit."

John says 'Who Believes In Angels?' is one of the toughest records he has ever made. "But it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life. It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. Who Believes In Angels? feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future. I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark 2," he said. Carlile says she can't believe that she got to work with John on such a big project. "I’m still reeling from the fact that I got to do it. I think all ships rise with Elton John’s standards for songwriting, and it was an incredibly challenging and inspiring environment to work in, everybody throwing in ideas, everybody listening to everybody else’s ideas. It felt like a family," she said. "The world is a wild place to live in right now. It’s hard to find peace and triumph. It’s a radical act to seek out joyful and euphoric happenings. And that is what this album represents to me.”

