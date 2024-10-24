WATCH: Elton John shares a sweet moment with Joni Mitchell

VIDEO: Elton John shares a sweet moment with Joni Mitchell
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Elton John shared a video showing a sweet moment between him and 80-year-old Joni Mitchell singing backstage at a Hollywood Bowl event.
Joni Mitchell recently hosted an event at the Hollywood Bowl where she collaborated with some of the biggest stars ever!
The event took place over the weekend. One of the guests was Elton John.
The two legends performed 'I'm Still Standing' by Elton. The song was released in the 80s.
On Wednesday, Elton took to Instagram to share a video of the pair backstage, jamming alongside Brandi Carlile, Chappell Roan, Lucy Dacus, and Blake Mills.
"The ultimate backstage Joni Jam with Joni, Brandi, Chappell, Lucy, Blake and all," he captioned the post.
Brandi also shared the video on her Instagram.
In other news....
Elton continues to talk about his Broadway musical, 'Tammy Faye'.
He posted a video on Instagram talking about collaborating with Jake Shears.
"He knows what works; he knows what doesn't work, so he understands and that brought a hell of a lot of experience to the latter part of our writing in this musical," he said in a video posted on Instagram.
Elton praised the musical as one that is sure to please those who watch it.
"It's funny, it's hilarious, it's tragic, it's full of every single emotion you want when you go to theatre."
Jake, on the other hand, also shared his experience working with the legendary singer.
“It’s such an honor and a pleasure to write with not only one of my heroes, but one of my best friends,” Jake said in the video.
Watch it here.
Image courtesy of Instagram.
