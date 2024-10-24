WATCH: Elton John shares a sweet moment with Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell recently hosted an event at the Hollywood Bowl where she collaborated with some of the biggest stars ever!

The event took place over the weekend. One of the guests was Elton John.

The two legends performed 'I'm Still Standing' by Elton. The song was released in the 80s.

READ: Elton John ready to take his musical to Broadway

On Wednesday, Elton took to Instagram to share a video of the pair backstage, jamming alongside Brandi Carlile, Chappell Roan, Lucy Dacus, and Blake Mills.

"The ultimate backstage Joni Jam with Joni, Brandi, Chappell, Lucy, Blake and all," he captioned the post.

Brandi also shared the video on her Instagram.

READ: Joni Mitchell puts music back on Spotify after two-year protest