Post Malone says he couldn't handle Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's fame
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
'I can’t even imagine being at their level — it must suck' - Post Malone thinks being as famous as Beyoncé and Taylor is a lot of pressure.
American rapper and singer Post Malone is opening up about his encounters with two of the world's most famous women: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.
The 'Sunflower' hitmaker collaborated with the music superstars on two separate songs in 2024.
He recorded a song for Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' album, which was released in March. The 27-track album featured a song called, 'Levii's Jeans'.
Post Malone co-wrote the song with Beyoncé, Sean Carter, Nile Rodgers, S. Carter, and Terius 'The-Dream' Gesteelde-Diamant.
Less than a month later, the 29-year-old hopped onto a song with Taylor. 'Fortnight' was released in April and became a Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit.
Speaking to The New York Times, Post Malone says working with the two singers exposed him to the pressure they face as mega superstars.
The singer revealed that he hasn't met Beyoncé, adding that they mainly communicated about 'Levii's Jeans' via text messages. A representative from the 32x Grammy Award winner's team personally took the song to his home in Utah.
Queen B's team was serious about preventing any leaks. “It was terrifying,” he told the publication.
Post Malone, who recorded parts of 'Fortnight' with Taylor at his home in Los Angeles, says filming the track's music video was an eye-opener.
Taylor's team had to use “an umbrella and drapes over the golf cart so drones and a helicopter couldn’t get footage" of what they were shooting.
"That's so much pressure."
The rapper says he can't even imagine being at their level. "It must suck," he told The New York Times.
