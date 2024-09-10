Tyla receives the Global Impact Award at Billboard's R&B No. 1s 2024 party

Congratulations to South African star Tyla, who received another award for her incredible work.

The R&B singer received an award at the Global Impact Award at Billboard's R&B No. 1s 2024 party.

The event took place on Sunday in New York.

Dressed in a stunning black lace dress, Tyla welcomed her award with so much gratitude.

"Thank you so much Billboard, thank you to my team, my label, my family, God, my Tigers obviously," she said in her thank you speech.

"This is crazy, that I'm being honoured tonight, what the heckk, but thank you so much," she said.

Tyla spoke about how incredibly proud she is of the fact that as a South African she was honoured with a Billboard award.

"I remember when everyone used to feel like this was so unattainable, especially where I'm from.

"The fact that I'm able to be here today and just live out a dream that never felt real, it's just such a beautiful thing to be able to experience," she added.

The 'Water' hitmaker has thanked all those who have shown interest in amapiano.

"Thank you to everyone who cares to learn about other cultures and other styles of music and truly appreciates it and loves it for what it is.

"Because it's not just a trend, it's not just a dance move, it's not just a sound, it's culture.

"Thank you for the award, Billboard."

Earlier this year, Tyla won two Grammys for Best New Artist and Best International Artist. Read more about it - 2024 BET Awards: Tyla wins best 'New Artist', slays red carpet in Versace dress.