Recipe: Fluffy Victoria sponge cake

The Tocka Blog's Landi Govender is bringing out the classic Victoria sponge for Valentine’s Day.

This cake is royalty-approved as it is named after Queen Victoria. The queen apparently loved eating this kind of cake with tea.

The English sometimes call it a sandwich cake.

The cake is also popular in Italy, where it is known as Pan di Spagna (Italian sponge cake), while the French call it Gâteau de Savoie and the Spanish know it as Bizcocho sponge cake.

Whatever you call it, this cake is perfect for the month of love.

"What’s more romantic than buttery sponge cake, layers of sweet strawberry preserves, and heaps of fluffy Chantilly cream? Pure heaven," Govender says.

Here's how to make her Victoria Sponge cake.