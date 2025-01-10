 Bean Around the Block offers 'Decorate-A-Cake Experience'
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Bean Around the Block offers 'Decorate-A-Cake Experience'

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

It is a lovely idea for a gathering where you get to release your creative juices...

A holiday bento cake with the word happy written on it
A holiday bento cake with the word happy written on it/iStock/Alina Hedz

If you want to do something fun and interactive with your girlfriends, we have just the thing. 

Bean Around the Block Cafe in Windermere, Durban offers a lovely group activity from Thursdays to Saturdays. They offer a decorate-your-cake experience, where you can decorate a bento cake. 

It is a perfect option for birthdays, bridal showers, or team building. It promises to be a fun activity that you can consider your dose of self-care and expression. 

This activity also promises laughter, delicious food, and a touch of sweetness.

Read more: Visit Misugar on Florida Road for Chinese desserts & snacks

Tickets are required for this activity and cost R300. This includes: 

  • Your choice of a medium pasta, pizza, or burger
  • Selected drinks 
  • A bento box cake with piping to take your creation home

The cafe is Halaal-certified and is open daily except for Mondays. The cake decorating takes place every Thursday through Saturday. Tickets must be booked 72 hours in advance via Quicket

Read more: Enjoy a 24-hour dining experience on Florida Road

Watch the video below from TikTok

@estee.eats @Bean Around the Block Cafe . . . . . . #durbanactivites #Durban #DurbanCafe #girlsday #whattodoinDurban #churchactivites #church #BeanAroundTheBlock #cafe ♬ original sound - Estee

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Durban Cake Things to do in KZN Decorating

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.