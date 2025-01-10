Bean Around the Block offers 'Decorate-A-Cake Experience'

If you want to do something fun and interactive with your girlfriends, we have just the thing.

Bean Around the Block Cafe in Windermere, Durban offers a lovely group activity from Thursdays to Saturdays. They offer a decorate-your-cake experience, where you can decorate a bento cake.

It is a perfect option for birthdays, bridal showers, or team building. It promises to be a fun activity that you can consider your dose of self-care and expression.

This activity also promises laughter, delicious food, and a touch of sweetness.