 Swoon-worthy Valentine's Day recipe ideas
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Swoon-worthy Valentine's Day recipe ideas

Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter

Need inspiration for Valentine's Day treats? Try these five easy recipes. 

Heart shaped pancakes on a dark wooden table
File photo: iStock

The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner, which means it is time to pull out all the stops to make that special person in your life feel extra loved. 

While some couples choose not to celebrate Valentine's Day because it is seen as an overly commercialised holiday, you don't need to spend thousands of Rands spoiling your partner. 

Impress your loved one with these simple and creative Valentine's Day-themed recipes. 

ALSO READ: Carol Ofori: "I love Valentine's Day, it's one of my favourite days of the year"

Heart-shaped Greek yoghurt clusters

You only need three ingredients to make these heart-shaped clusters: 

  • Greek yoghurt
  • strawberries
  • melted chocolate

This fail-proof recipe is bound to put a smile on your partner's face. 

ALSO READ: Siba Mtongana's edible strawberry roses for Valentine's Day

@recipes

Love at first bite! 💕 These Greek yogurt clusters are the perfect sweet treat to share with your favorite person (or keep to yourself 😉) Recipe: 2 cups of diced strawberries 1 cup Greek yogurt 1 cup melted chocolate

♬ Jazz Saxophone - Saxophone Jazz

Three-ingredient chocolate raspberry pastries 

If you're not a strawberry fan, try these chocolate raspberry pastries. 

You will need store-bought pastry, Nutella, raspberries and a heart-shaped cookie cutter to make this Valentine's Day dessert.

@mama_mila_ This is your sign to make these easy 3 ingredient choc raspberry pastries ♥️ so easy + so delicious! #easyrecipe #valentinesday #galentinesday #easydessert #easyrecipes ♬ Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield

No-bake Oreo heart truffles

These melt-in-your-mouth Oreo truffles are the perfect dessert for Valentine's Day. Not only are they easy to make but they also look gorgeous. 

Ingredients:

  • Oreos
  • Cream cheese
  • Chocolate
  • Sprinkles 

ALSO READ: Four last minute Valentine's Day ideas on a budget

@foodieshares No bake oreo heart truffles… ❤️💖❤️💖 Thank you, @moribyan for another creative dessert! 🔥 #valentinesday #valday #valentinesdayfood #valentines #valentinesdaydessert #desserts #desserttiktok #dessertchallenge #holidaydessert #valentinesdesserts #valentine #valentinesdaygift ♬ original sound - Recipes & Hacks

Valentine's Day Blondies

You'll be making these Valentine's Day blondies all year round. That's how amazing they are and your Valentine will thank you later! 

Ingredients

  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 cups packed brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup holiday M&M's
  • 1 cup chocolate chips
  • ¼ cup sprinkles

ALSO READ: Mother's Day recipes: Strawberry swirl blondies & lemon meringue cookies

@xoxochar__ Valentine’s Day blondies💌🫶🏼 Ingredients - ½ cup unsalted butter, softened - 2 cups packed brown sugar - 2 large eggs - 2 teaspoons vanilla extract - 1 teaspoon salt - 2 teaspoons baking powder - 2 cups all purpose flour - 1 cup holiday M&M's + extra - 1 cup chocolate chips - ¼ cup holiday sprinkles + extra Instructions 1. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a 8x8 baking dish with parchment paper and spray with nonstick baking spray. 2. Beat the butter and brown sugar with an electric mixer until creamy. This will take 3-4 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat again. 3. Stir together the salt, baking powder, and flour and slowly mix it into the butter mixture. The mixture will be thick like cookie dough. Stir 1 cup M&M's, chocolate chips, and ¼ cup sprinkles gently into the batter. 4. Spread the batter in the prepared pan. Sprinkle the top with the extra M&Ms and sprinkles. 5. Bake for 40-50 minutes. Let the cookie bars cool completely before cutting into squares. Enjoy!❤️ #baking #dessert #ValentinesDay #blondie #creatorsearchinsights #asmr @M&M'S US ♬ I Wanna Be Loved by You - Remastered - Marilyn Monroe

Cheesecake stuffed strawberries

Ditch the chocolate-covered strawberries this Valentine's Day and try these cheesecake stuffed treats. 

Here's what you will need:

  1. Strawberries
  2. Cream cheese
  3. Powdered sugar
  4. Vanilla extract
  5. Crushed crackers 

ALSO READ: "The best Cheesecake in KZN": The Waterberry Coffee Shop

@recipes Transform your strawberries into the most delicious dessert!🍓😋 Save this to recreate!✨ #strawberry #cheesecake #stuffed #cheesecakestuffedstrawberries #viral #food #trend #dessert #sweet #treat #sweetreat ♬ Streets Of Malibu - Tep No

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

Valentine's Day Strawberries Recipes Cheesecake

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Main image credit: iStock

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.