Swoon-worthy Valentine's Day recipe ideas
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
Need inspiration for Valentine's Day treats? Try these five easy recipes.
The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner, which means it is time to pull out all the stops to make that special person in your life feel extra loved.
While some couples choose not to celebrate Valentine's Day because it is seen as an overly commercialised holiday, you don't need to spend thousands of Rands spoiling your partner.
Impress your loved one with these simple and creative Valentine's Day-themed recipes.
Heart-shaped Greek yoghurt clusters
You only need three ingredients to make these heart-shaped clusters:
- Greek yoghurt
- strawberries
- melted chocolate
This fail-proof recipe is bound to put a smile on your partner's face.
@recipes
Love at first bite! 💕 These Greek yogurt clusters are the perfect sweet treat to share with your favorite person (or keep to yourself 😉) Recipe: 2 cups of diced strawberries 1 cup Greek yogurt 1 cup melted chocolate♬ Jazz Saxophone - Saxophone Jazz
Three-ingredient chocolate raspberry pastries
If you're not a strawberry fan, try these chocolate raspberry pastries.
You will need store-bought pastry, Nutella, raspberries and a heart-shaped cookie cutter to make this Valentine's Day dessert.
@mama_mila_ This is your sign to make these easy 3 ingredient choc raspberry pastries ♥️ so easy + so delicious! #easyrecipe #valentinesday #galentinesday #easydessert #easyrecipes ♬ Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield
No-bake Oreo heart truffles
These melt-in-your-mouth Oreo truffles are the perfect dessert for Valentine's Day. Not only are they easy to make but they also look gorgeous.
Ingredients:
- Oreos
- Cream cheese
- Chocolate
- Sprinkles
@foodieshares No bake oreo heart truffles… ❤️💖❤️💖 Thank you, @moribyan for another creative dessert! 🔥 #valentinesday #valday #valentinesdayfood #valentines #valentinesdaydessert #desserts #desserttiktok #dessertchallenge #holidaydessert #valentinesdesserts #valentine #valentinesdaygift ♬ original sound - Recipes & Hacks
Valentine's Day Blondies
You'll be making these Valentine's Day blondies all year round. That's how amazing they are and your Valentine will thank you later!
Ingredients
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 cups packed brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup holiday M&M's
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- ¼ cup sprinkles
@xoxochar__ Valentine’s Day blondies💌🫶🏼 Ingredients - ½ cup unsalted butter, softened - 2 cups packed brown sugar - 2 large eggs - 2 teaspoons vanilla extract - 1 teaspoon salt - 2 teaspoons baking powder - 2 cups all purpose flour - 1 cup holiday M&M's + extra - 1 cup chocolate chips - ¼ cup holiday sprinkles + extra Instructions 1. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a 8x8 baking dish with parchment paper and spray with nonstick baking spray. 2. Beat the butter and brown sugar with an electric mixer until creamy. This will take 3-4 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat again. 3. Stir together the salt, baking powder, and flour and slowly mix it into the butter mixture. The mixture will be thick like cookie dough. Stir 1 cup M&M's, chocolate chips, and ¼ cup sprinkles gently into the batter. 4. Spread the batter in the prepared pan. Sprinkle the top with the extra M&Ms and sprinkles. 5. Bake for 40-50 minutes. Let the cookie bars cool completely before cutting into squares. Enjoy!❤️ #baking #dessert #ValentinesDay #blondie #creatorsearchinsights #asmr @M&M'S US ♬ I Wanna Be Loved by You - Remastered - Marilyn Monroe
Cheesecake stuffed strawberries
Ditch the chocolate-covered strawberries this Valentine's Day and try these cheesecake stuffed treats.
Here's what you will need:
- Strawberries
- Cream cheese
- Powdered sugar
- Vanilla extract
- Crushed crackers
@recipes Transform your strawberries into the most delicious dessert!🍓😋 Save this to recreate!✨ #strawberry #cheesecake #stuffed #cheesecakestuffedstrawberries #viral #food #trend #dessert #sweet #treat #sweetreat ♬ Streets Of Malibu - Tep No
Main image credit: iStock
