Indugle in this homemade brown butter ice cream recipe
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
It’s ice cream season! You won't regret trying this rich and nutty brown butter ice cream recipe.
Why buy ice cream this summer when you can make your own?
Landi Govender, from The Tocka Blog, has outdone herself with this irresistible butter ice cream recipe. It's the perfect summer treat this festive season.
"It’s packed with rich, nutty, and caramelised flavours, thanks to Kerrygold butter and toasted milk powder. Make it today, scoop yourself a generous bowl, and top it with chocolate ganache and flaky sea salt for the ultimate treat," says Landi.
And, if you needed any more convincing – did we mention that it's no-churn ice cream?
Here's how to make homemade ice cream that tastes just as good as your favourite store-bought treat.
Ingredients
115g Kerrygold butter
7 tablespoons dry milk powder
1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 litre whipping cream
385g sweetened condensed milk
Method
- Add the butter and milk powder to a saucepan. Allow to melt, stirring with a spatula to prevent it from burning.
- Leave to simmer on medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until you see little golden-brown bits when you push the foam aside. Immediately pour the butter and toasted milk powder bits into a bowl.
- Mix in the vanilla bean paste and salt, and set aside to cool slightly.
- In a separate bowl, whip the cream and condensed milk until soft peaks form. Add the brown butter mixture to the whipped cream. Fold until combined.
- Transfer the mixture to a loaf tin, cover, and freeze overnight. Scoop and serve. Top with chocolate ganache and flaky sea salt, and enjoy!
Visit The Tocka Blog for this irresistible recipe and more.
Main image credit: Landi Govender/ The Tocka Blog
