Indugle in this homemade brown butter ice cream recipe

Why buy ice cream this summer when you can make your own?

Landi Govender, from The Tocka Blog, has outdone herself with this irresistible butter ice cream recipe. It's the perfect summer treat this festive season.



"It’s packed with rich, nutty, and caramelised flavours, thanks to Kerrygold butter and toasted milk powder. Make it today, scoop yourself a generous bowl, and top it with chocolate ganache and flaky sea salt for the ultimate treat," says Landi.

And, if you needed any more convincing – did we mention that it's no-churn ice cream?