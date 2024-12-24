Delicious things you can make with leftover chicken
Updated
There will be a lot of leftovers in many homes in the coming days, here are three ways you can bring them back to life as new dishes.
Drink, eat, and be merry during the festive season they say! But what happens when you have one too many leftovers after cooking up a storm for family and friends?
Chicken is a staple in many homes and is one of the main dishes that ends up as leftovers in people's fridges.
Spruce up your leftover chicken this festive season with these delicious recipes.
Chicken Patties
Chicken patties are a hit with both young and old. But did you know you can make them with leftover chicken? This recipe from the YouTube channel, 'Natasha's Kitchen', was a hit with her subscribers.
It received more than a million views on the video-sharing platform. "I made it this week and not only did I get points for making dinner so my wife could relax but it was absolutely delicious. You're the best," one of her followers wrote.
Garlic Chicken Pasta
You can't go wrong with chicken pasta. This recipe by Fizys Kitchen will bring your chicken leftovers back to life and it takes just eight minutes to make.
"I just sat down to eat this recipe and it’s really good. Hitting the spot! Thank you," one YouTube user commented after trying the recipe.
Chicken Quesadillas
These chicken quesadillas are another quick and easy dish to make. You can make them for breakfast or lunch in just 15 minutes. Caffeinated Coconut shared three ways to make these delicious quesadillas with chicken leftovers.
"I love these. I also put lettuce in mine like a taco. Been making these for years. I will try yours! You can’t go wrong!!" one person said.
Check out the video below.
