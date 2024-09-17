 VIDEO: Woman makes homemade chicken polony
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

VIDEO: Woman makes homemade chicken polony

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Internet users have been shocked by a video of a woman preparing chicken polony from scratch. 

A person breaks a slice of polony apart
A person breaks a slice of polony apart/Instagram Screenshot/bankyzeal_

A video that left many people feeling mixed emotions shows a woman making chicken polony at home

Not only was this something that many people didn't realise could be done, but they also needed to understand where she was going with the video. 

At first, Buse Zeynep, a Turkish video creator, shocked people when she extracted the juices from a beetroot and steamed a whole chicken with vegetables and spices. It was when she blended the chicken that people started feeling a bit uneasy. 

Read more: What does a fly do when they sit on your food?

Food creators have presented everyday things to people in unique and varied ways. Sometimes, it's their individuality that attracts followers the most. 

Buse Zeynep is just 22 years old and has a large following on her social media accounts. Like many other creators, she manages to create appealing content without sound. It reminds us of silent cinema in a way. 

Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram

Read more: Fast food worker dries dirty mop under French fries warmer

Many people have sworn off chicken polony, or any polony, for that matter, because of the unknown substances it may include. 

This method is an excellent option for those people. One of our local chefs, The Cook Central, made his version of chicken polony earlier this year and included the recipe. 

You can check it out here

Stacey and J Sbu podcasts

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of Instagram

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Food Chicken Meat Polony Homemade

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.