VIDEO: Woman makes homemade chicken polony

Internet users have been shocked by a video of a woman preparing chicken polony from scratch.

A video that left many people feeling mixed emotions shows a woman making chicken polony at home. Not only was this something that many people didn't realise could be done, but they also needed to understand where she was going with the video. At first, Buse Zeynep, a Turkish video creator, shocked people when she extracted the juices from a beetroot and steamed a whole chicken with vegetables and spices. It was when she blended the chicken that people started feeling a bit uneasy.

Food creators have presented everyday things to people in unique and varied ways. Sometimes, it's their individuality that attracts followers the most. Buse Zeynep is just 22 years old and has a large following on her social media accounts. Like many other creators, she manages to create appealing content without sound. It reminds us of silent cinema in a way. Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.

Many people have sworn off chicken polony, or any polony, for that matter, because of the unknown substances it may include. This method is an excellent option for those people. One of our local chefs, The Cook Central, made his version of chicken polony earlier this year and included the recipe. You can check it out here.

Image Courtesy of Instagram