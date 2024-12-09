Six ways to prepare for your first year at university

Scores of matriculants will begin an exciting yet daunting new adventure in 2025 – their first year at university.

The transition from high school to university can be overwhelming, and many new students find themselves unprepared for this new phase of their lives. Sadly, first-year dropout rates are high.

Dr Linda Meyer, who has over two decades of experience in higher education leadership, says the key to a successful university journey lies in preparation, adaptability, and engagement.

As the Managing Director of The Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College and Oxbridge Academy, which are flagship divisions of ADvTECH, Dr Meyer offers several tips to help matriculants transition into campus life.



A time of independence and growth

“Transitioning from high school to university is a life-altering experience,” Dr Meyer says. “It is equal parts thrilling and intimidating as students step into a new world of independence, increased academic demands, and personal growth. It’s not just a change of where you learn; it’s the start of a transformative chapter in your life.”

Acknowledging the gravity of this transition is crucial. Dr Meyer advises that the first few weeks are a time to adjust. Still, students must also lay a solid foundation for success by cultivating one of the most critical skills for higher education: time management.

Master time and responsibility

“University requires a level of self-discipline and accountability far beyond what is needed in high school. Unlike schools, many universities do not enforce strict attendance policies. It can be tempting to skip classes, but attending lectures regularly is non-negotiable for academic success,” Dr Meyer says.

She encourages first-year students to create detailed schedules from the outset, incorporating classes, study sessions, assignment deadlines, and social activities. This structured approach, she notes, not only keeps students on track but also enhances their ability to fully enjoy campus life without feeling overwhelmed.

Embrace the full campus experience

The university is not just about academics. It is an opportunity to grow holistically, and the best higher education institutions offer a vibrant array of opportunities to enrich student life. Dr Meyer urges first-years to take advantage of these resources.

“Join clubs, societies, and professional networks. Whether it’s a sports team, cultural group, or academic club, these experiences will complement your studies and help you build meaningful relationships. Some people you meet may become lifelong friends, professional collaborators, or mentors who shape your journey.”

She adds that building a support network early is vital.

“Making new friends takes time, so be proactive. Attend orientation events, join study groups, and participate in campus activities. Surrounding yourself with peers who share your goals and interests can make all the difference in navigating the highs and lows of university life.”

Leverage campus resources

One of the first tasks for incoming students should be to explore their institution's resources. Libraries, tutoring centres, counselling services, and career guidance offices are invaluable support systems designed to help students succeed.

“The workload may feel overwhelming at first,” Dr Meyer acknowledges. “But don’t wait until it’s too late to seek help. Asking for academic or personal assistance is a sign of strength, not weakness. Familiarise yourself with available resources early, so you know exactly where to turn when you need support.”

Navigate technology and campus logistics

Adapting to university life also involves mastering new systems and tools. Students must become adept at using technology, including learning management systems, online libraries, and communication platforms.

“Spend time on the student portal to understand how it works and ensure you have the necessary tech equipment,” Dr Meyer advises. “You’ll rely heavily on devices and software for coursework, communication, and research. Familiarity with these tools is essential to keep up with academic demands.”

Build a healthy, balanced lifestyle

Finally, Dr Meyer emphasises the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle. The freedom of university can lead to poor habits if students are not intentional about their routines.

“Develop healthy habits from the start. Create a manageable balance between academics, personal time, and social activities. Challenges and opportunities will come your way, and a healthy foundation will ensure you can navigate them effectively.”

She encourages students to remain open-minded and fully embrace the transformative power of higher education.

“University is a time to explore, grow, and prepare yourself to make meaningful contributions to your community and the world. Approach it with curiosity and determination, and you’ll leave with a qualification and as a well-rounded individual ready to take on life’s challenges.

“By embracing the opportunities and responsibilities of university life, students can set themselves on a path toward academic achievement, personal growth, and future success.”