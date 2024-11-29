DBE yet to decide on publishing matric results
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
The Basic Education
Department says it has yet to finalise the decision to publish the matric exam
results.
The Basic Education Department says it has yet to finalise the decision to publish the matric exam results.
In November, the Information Regulator banned the printing of the results in newspapers.
It said the move is to protect the right to privacy of pupils as provided for in the Protection of Personal Information Act.
Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they are working with the regulator to strike a balance between competing needs.
READ: Call for Gwarube to clarify matric result publication
"We are still reading our papers supporting the matter. We will announce our position possibly next week. Yes, there were some concerns, but we feel like we did what we were supposed to do.
"However, the communication from the Information Regulator is throwing a different angle on this whole matter, but when all of this process has been considered, we will then communicate."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
The Big Walk Anthem: Help us find the soundtrack for ECR!
We’ve got some exciting news! In the lead-up to the 2025 Big Walk, we’re...Stacey & J Sbu 18 minutes ago
-
Things you need in your hand/man bag
Stacey Norman’s guide to bag essentials. From tissues to tech, here’s wh...Stacey & J Sbu 49 minutes ago