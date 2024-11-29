DBE yet to decide on publishing matric results

In November, the Information Regulator banned the printing of the results in newspapers.

It said the move is to protect the right to privacy of pupils as provided for in the Protection of Personal Information Act.

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they are working with the regulator to strike a balance between competing needs.

"We are still reading our papers supporting the matter. We will announce our position possibly next week. Yes, there were some concerns, but we feel like we did what we were supposed to do.

"However, the communication from the Information Regulator is throwing a different angle on this whole matter, but when all of this process has been considered, we will then communicate."

