John Vlismas: Finding peace in the chaos

Feeling disconnected and overwhelmed is something many of us experience in today's fast-paced world. The pressure of social media, work demands, and constant comparisons can leave us longing for true connection and peace. If this sounds familiar, there might be a way forward.

Taking time off social media, which sounds like an impossibility for some people, is this wonderful holiday from false approval. - John Vlismas

John Vlismas, an award-winning comedian, businessman, and speaker, offers a refreshing perspective on finding clarity in today's hectic world. In episode four of Mind @ Work with Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, John encourages us to move beyond appearances and embrace authenticity. He reminds us of the importance of being present and appreciating life's simple pleasures. Listen/watch episode 4 below:

About John Vlismas:



John Vlismas is a South African comedian, businessman, and speaker. He is known for his controversial stand-up routines that tackle social issues. John has performed at prestigious venues worldwide and won numerous awards, including the first-ever South African Comedy Award for Comic of the Year. Beyond comedy, John co-founded a creative agency, OGO Creative, and earned an MBA. He now delivers entertaining and thought-provoking talks on leadership, diversity, and human behaviour.

Meanwhile, ever wondered if you’re holding yourself back at work? The way we respond to stress or handle difficult situations today might be influenced by our childhood experiences, often without us even realising it. Understanding these patterns could be the key to unlocking greater happiness and success in your career. In last week's episode of Mind @ Work, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and psychotherapist Andy Cohen dive into these ideas, sharing practical advice for tackling emotional red flags in the workplace. Listen or watch this episode below.

About Andy Cohen Andy Cohen is a Psychotherapist and Candidate Psychoanalyst, writer, and TEDx speaker. She is trained in Community Art Counselling and holds a master’s degree in Fine Art. Andy has a strong interest in the psychodynamics of creativity, leadership, and parenting, and is passionate about making these ideas accessible to the general public. Her TEDx talk, "A Mum Can’t Always Act Like a Grown-Up – Here’s Why", delves into emotional regulation and parenting. Andy's upcoming book, Parenting Psychoanalysed: Letters to a Parent, will be released in early 2025. Visit her website for more.

Meanwhile, in a previous episode of Mind @ Work: Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha - from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) - talked about why it’s so important to learn how to recognise the signs of stress and burnout, and to know when it's time to ask for help. Listen/watch episode two below.



If you’ve ever felt the need to hide your mental health struggles at work, you’re not alone. Many of us juggle the demands of our jobs while trying to keep our mental health in check. In the first episode of the Mind @ Work podcast, Elana explored how to achieve and maintain good mental health at work with Specialist Psychiatrist Dr Gagu Matsebula and life coach, TEDx speaker, and author Lori Milner.



At the end of the day, as important as the workplace is for an individual, the individual's health is infinitely much more important. - Dr Gagu Matsebula

Listen to - or watch episode one below - and learn how small changes in your habits and mindset can make a big difference in your wellbeing at work.

Prefer the video version? Watch it below.

Resources If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please know that help is available. Here are some valuable resources:

Get in touch with SADAG 24-HOUR TOLL-FREE EMERGENCY HELPLINES Cipla Mental Health Helpline: 0800 456 789 / SMS 31393

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567

Department of Social Development Substance Abuse Helpline: 0800 12 13 14 / SMS 32312 8AM-8PM SADAG OFFICE NUMBER - 011 234 4837 WHATSAPP NUMBERS (8AM – 5PM): Cipla Mental Health - 076 882 2775

Maybelline BraveTogether - 087 163 2030

Ke Moja Substance Abuse - 087 163 2025

Have Hope Chat Line - 087 163 2050

• Follow the series or listen via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.