#Unshaken: Mother of 11 shares time management tips
Updated | By Darren, Keri and Sky
"What gets written gets done," is one of the mantras that Pearl Osa lives by.
"What gets written gets done," is one of the mantras that Pearl Osa lives by.
Being a full-time parent is definitely not the easiest task; you are responsible for an entire human being! Well, Pearl Osa is a full-time parent to 11 children with her husband John Osa. With so much more than being a mother on her plate, she has managed to succeed in the multiple facets of her life. "How?", you may ask...
When she took a seat on Keri's Couch a few months ago, we delved into the accomplished fragments that encompass her life - a mother, a teacher to her children, a wife, a writer, a YouTuber, and a motivational speaker. She is a former corporate executive and a Mrs South Africa semi-finalist. That is quite the list, right?
READ MORE: Joburg mother of 11, Pearl Osa juggles more than just motherhood
Women, especially mothers, always wish to prioritise their children's well-being in all aspects. They want to fulfil all their emotional, financial, physical, and spiritual needs. Unfortunately, in a capitalist world, it might be hard to be omni-present in this manner because of a demanding career or rather the need to work excessively to provide for said children.
More than anything, one needs to have time to connect with themselves at some point and return to their centre after an intense time of work or simple worldly experiences. The above statement might be foreign for so many women as they spend so much of their lives just sharing, giving, and serving their families, communities, and workplaces.
Pearl admits she's human but she makes a point to try and fulfil all her roles to be best of her abilities with one main strategy: To be clear in terms of what the season requires of her. With this she means that she will give time and effort to what is required of her during that specific time of her life.
The pressure comes from people either wanting to be like someone else or to handle many season at the same time.
- Pearl Osa
READ MORE: Minnie Dlamini on how motherhood has changed her
When Osa speaks, she highlights having to walk your path purposefully and intentionally, as it will make all the things you have to pursue less like a chore.
She applies practical day-to-day practices that make her manage her time and her life strategically. Planning is a huge part of balancing being the matriarch in the home, being a social being, and being herself.
Take a listen to how she gets it all done:
READ MORE: Five teen moms share their teenage motherhood experiences
Keri shared a very important concept - The Ikigia Concept - which is truly about looking at the aforementioned four points in the podcast and letting them inspire your existence in this space.
As a mother, you deserve to pour into your own cup first. We will repeat that - You deserve to fill your own cup first.
So many life goals for motherhood, your career, and a good-looking social life may seem unbearable, but balance is key, dear mom.
Main Image Courtesy: Supplied
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago