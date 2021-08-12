Unshaken: Mother of 11 shares time management tips

Being a full-time parent is definitely not the easiest task; you are responsible for an entire human being! Well, Pearl Osa is a full-time parent to 11 children with her husband John Osa. With so much more than being a mother on her plate, she has managed to succeed in the multiple facets of her life. "How?", you may ask...

When she took a seat on Keri's Couch a few months ago, we delved into the accomplished fragments that encompass her life - a mother, a teacher to her children, a wife, a writer, a YouTuber, and a motivational speaker. She is a former corporate executive and a Mrs South Africa semi-finalist. That is quite the list, right?

Women, especially mothers, always wish to prioritise their children's well-being in all aspects. They want to fulfil all their emotional, financial, physical, and spiritual needs. Unfortunately, in a capitalist world, it might be hard to be omni-present in this manner because of a demanding career or rather the need to work excessively to provide for said children.

More than anything, one needs to have time to connect with themselves at some point and return to their centre after an intense time of work or simple worldly experiences. The above statement might be foreign for so many women as they spend so much of their lives just sharing, giving, and serving their families, communities, and workplaces.

Pearl admits she's human but she makes a point to try and fulfil all her roles to be best of her abilities with one main strategy: To be clear in terms of what the season requires of her. With this she means that she will give time and effort to what is required of her during that specific time of her life.